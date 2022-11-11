Executive Director, Business Development, Fixed Income Pricing and Reference Data

John Cowan is an Executive Director of Business Development at S&P Global Markit Intelligence, responsible for product and commercial strategy across several products within the Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data business within the Market Intelligence division

He has been with S&P Global since 2009 and has served in numerous roles across various products within the credit markets. He works to develop new ideas into product offerings that are beneficial to financial markets and create value for customers with a focus on growth and strategy.

He engages with various customer types and roles across the BuySide, SellSide, Fund Administration, Regulation, Auditors, Trading and Execution services, and others, to ensure customer satisfaction on product solutions while providing key relative financial market updates across fixed income assets. He has worked on various product offerings on the valuation of several key credit instrument types and has a particular focus on the reference data across the fixed income and equity space as well.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence division, he has worked at Deloitte and Touche, JP Morgan, and the Bank of New York. John has over 20 years of experience of working with fixed income products and services. He holds a BS in Business Management from the State University of New York, Albany.

