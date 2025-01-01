Jithin Ravindran Vadakoott

Associate Director, Quantitative Modeling

Jithin Vadakoott is an Associate Director at S&P Global, based in Hyderabad. He is responsible for leading the model validation efforts within the organization, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of quantitative models used across various financial applications. Jithin holds a Master’s degree from IIT Bombay, where he developed a strong foundation in analytical and technical skills. He is also a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM). Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked at HSBC Bank in the Model Validation team, where he contributed to the validation of credit risk models and enhanced the bank's risk management framework. With a passion for data-driven decision-making, Jithin is committed to driving innovation and excellence in model development practices.