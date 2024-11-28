Jeff Clevinger

Education Director

Jeff has been in the insurance industry for over 35 years. He began his career in the Audit Department at KPMG, working on the audits of several insurers. He served as Controller for Automobile Club Insurance Company, an AAA insurer. At Auto Club, Jeff oversaw Statutory and GAAP reporting and managed the short-term investment portfolio. He also implemented a corporate budgeting and forecasting process. Today, he is a Regulatory Education Director at Sovos Booke, focusing on investment and actuarial topics. During his time at Booke, he developed the Investment Accounting and Reporting and the Financial Reporting for Non-Financial Managers seminars and led their sales efforts. A CPA, Jeff graduated from Bowling Green State University, served in the Army National Guard, and is a former high school basketball official.