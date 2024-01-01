Associate Research Analyst, Metals & Mining Research

Jasper Madlangbayan is an Associate Research Analyst with the Metals & Mining Research team at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He previously managed the Metals & Mining Client Operations team with S&P Global Market Intelligence, leading a team across different regions with expertise in mining data on S&P Capital IQ Pro, including mine production, reserves, resources, and exploration data.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Jasper worked as a geologist and environmental specialist, where he focused on mining permits, documented rehabilitation efforts, and collaborated with government units and mining companies on projects requiring technical expertise in engineering, geology, and hydrology. He holds a BSc in Geology from Adamson University in Manila, Philippines.