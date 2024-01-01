Inna Popesku

Director - Credit Risk Solutions

Inna is a Director in the in the Credit Analytics department, based in London. She focuses on assisting financial institutions, including banks, multilateral institutions and insurance companies in improving their internal rating systems for low default asset classes across a broad range of industrial sectors. She specialises in delivering regulatory, pricing and financial reporting (IFRS 9) solutions.



Inna is involved in loss given default (LGD) and probability of default (PD) solutions and is a regular speaker at S&P Global Credit & Risk Solutions thought leadership events. She has over 10 years’ experience delivering complex credit related solutions related to all aspects of credit risk across various asset classes including corporates, financial institutions, public finance and specialised lending with specific focus on Project Finance.



Inna holds a Master degree in Financial Risk Management from ICMA Centre, University of Reading and a Master degree in International Banking and Financial Services from Henley Business School.