Associate Director, Business Development

Harpreet Kaur is an Associate Director of Business Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence where he currently leads strategic initiatives for the Industry & Company Data business, driving growth in private company data coverage. Harpreet previously served as the Go-to-Market Lead for S&P's Data, Valuations & Analytics and Private Markets businesses, successfully launching new products, and expanding data offerings. She brings deep expertise in strategic business development and product management. Harpreet holds a degree in business and technology, enhancing her leadership in data-driven initiatives. Harpreet Kaur holds a Bachelor of Business Studies (B.B.S) in Finance from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College