Global Group Head of Communications

Josh Goldstein is the Global Group Head of Communications for S&P Global Commodity Insights and Sustainable1 and a member of the division’s Operating Committee. Mr. Goldstein leads all aspects of internal and external communications for the Commodity Insights division including issues and crisis management, employee engagement, media relations, and strategic planning.

Mr. Goldstein joined S&P Global in 2019 and most recently led Finance Communications where he directed strategic planning for transformative mergers and acquisitions, quarterly earnings, investor relations, and executive communications for the Chief Financial Officer. He has overseen communications across several areas of the company, with focus on policy, crisis management, research, and analysis while leading communications for Government Affairs, Legal, Risk and Compliance, and the former Engineering Solutions business.

Over the course of his career, he has designed and executed traditional communications strategies while pioneering new platforms for some of the most prominent leaders, high-impact issues, and organizations across the political and business landscapes.

Mr. Goldstein holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. He has established himself as a trusted advisor and leader within the industry through is commitment to excellence in communications and ability to build strong relationships with media and stakeholders.