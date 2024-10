Ernest Breitschwerdt, CFA

Head of Credit & Risk Solutions Product Specialists

Ernest is a Senior Credit Product Specialist within the EMEA Credit Product Specialist team for S&P Global Market Intelligence, which provides multi-asset class data, research and analytics to global financial market participants. He is responsible for positioning analytical solutions for the assessment of credit risk across different asset classes, comprising expert-based – as well as quantitative approaches. Therefore, Ernest has worked extensively with corporate & investment banks, advisory & valuation professionals, insurance firms , investment managers as well as corporate & tax professionals on credit risk related projects involving efficient counterparty credit analysis, surveillance, and risk management. Prior to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Ernest worked for FactSet concentrating on multi-asset class portfolio analytics solutions. Ernest holds a Diploma in Economics from Humboldt-University, Berlin and is a CFA Charterholder.