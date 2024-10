Senior Specialist, Metals and Mining Research

Eillen Grace Dela Cruz is a Senior Research Specialist in the Corporate Exploration Strategies (CES) team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, specializing in the Metals and Mining Research department. With over five years of experience, she analyzes global exploration trends for mining companies and publishes research on key exploration topics. Eillen plays a vital role in Industry Monitor initiatives, focusing on drilling data, initial resources, project milestones, and financing activities. Additionally, she is actively involved in enhancing data visualization within the team, ensuring that information is delivered effectively and efficiently to clients and readers while maintaining accuracy and data integrity.