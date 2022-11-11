Sr Specialist, Asia Pacific Business Development Market Data, Valuations and Analytics

David Sng is a Senior Specialist in the Market Data, Valuations and Analytics business at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He is responsible for business development across fixed income pricing, reference data, and derivatives services for Southeast Asia. With a comprehensive understanding of end-to-end workflows gained through client engagements, David specializes in tailoring solutions that meet the specific needs of the local market.

Since joining S&P Global in 2020, he has developed expertise in product and commercial strategy, essential for driving growth and navigating the dynamic market landscape. David holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Singapore Management University