Associate Director, Insurance

Chris Winter is one of the insurance leaders in the Market Intelligence division at S&P Global. He works both with insurers to help them utilize the full suite of S&P products, including financial data, credit risk solutions, and data feeds, but also to leverage our insurance product with all client types including investment banks, asset managers, and consultants.

Originally starting with SNL Financial, he has been with the company for over a decade and specializes in NAIC statutory and rate filings data. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and English from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the College of William & Mary.