Emissions Technical Analyst, Center of Emissions Excellence

Debora Camilo is an Emissions Technical Analyst at S&P’s Center of Emissions Excellence. Based in Brazil, Debora focuses on calculating emissions from the agriculture sector in South America, North America, and Europe.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Debora was a Senior Solution Designer Analyst at Bayer, where she led the product concept, design and implementation of an MRV platform for carbon projects related to soybean and corn production in Brazil. Debora has experience in carbon inventories, carbon accountability, auditing, project management, and project implementation.

Debora’s career interests involve the harmonization of emissions calculations for agricultural supply chains, decarbonization opportunities, other ESG metrics related to the UN 2030 agenda, and product development.

Debora holds a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Uberlândia.