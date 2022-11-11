Research and Analysis Associate Director, CEH Petrochemicals

Anne-Sophie Bescond is a Research and Analysis Associate Director for the Petrochemicals team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, responsible for producing multiclient reports covering key petrochemical products for the Chemical Economics Handbook (CEH) program.

Her prime responsibilities include analyzing market trends of global petrochemicals and derivative products, interacting with petrochemical and refining industry experts for data collection, and providing advisory services to clients. Anne-Sophie joined IHS Markit (Now part of S&P Global) in 2014. Prior to joining the company, she worked as a chemical industry expert for Societe Generale, where she was responsible for the technical and financial analysis of chemical industry counterparts. She started her career working for Atofina North America and Quaker Chemical, holding diverse positions from R&D to operational management.

Anne-Sophie holds a Master of Science degree from the National University of Singapore as well as a Master of Science degree in chemistry and chemical engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpellier, France.