Global Head of Segment Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights - Sustainable1

Matthieu Bardout is a distinguished expert in sustainable finance, with a robust background in energy transition, climate change, and circular economy. As the Global Head of Segment Solutions for Sustainable1 at S&P Global Commodity Insights, he spearheads a team dedicated to crafting strategies that seamlessly integrate sustainable practices into business frameworks across market segments, personally focusing on sustainable banking and insurance. Matthieu excels in developing approaches that not only drive financial performance but also deliver impactful sustainability outcomes. His unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable initiatives has established him as a thought leader in the industry, fostering meaningful change and innovation.

Before joining S&P Global, Matthieu founded and led Asset Impact (now part of GRESB), a startup focused on providing asset-level data for climate-related financial analysis. His previous roles include leading a circular finance program at Circle Economy, specializing in energy transition and climate policy at Ecofys (now part of Guidehouse), and working as an engineering geophysicist at Coffey Geotechnics.

Matthieu holds Master’s degrees in Sustainable Development from Utrecht University (Netherlands) and Geophysics from Imperial College London (United Kingdom).