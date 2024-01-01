Research Analyst, Global Truck Research

Sindiswa is Research Analyst in the Global Heavy Truck Research team. She is based in the company's Centurion office in South Africa, and is directly in charge of forecasts for heavy trucks and bus sales in Africa. She is responsible for analysis of market trends and for tracking manufacturers' strategies, investment plans and competitive position. In this role, she is responsible for the global truck and bus sales forecast process and is also involved in many ad hoc forecasting and consulting projects.

Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility, Sindiswa worked for a leading global German automotive OEM as a volume planning specialist. Prior to that, she worked for a global Japanese OEM, where she began her career in the automotive industry.

Based in South Africa, Sindiswa holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours in Economics from the University of Pretoria.