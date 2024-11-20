Managing Director, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

Anton Sahazizian is a Managing Director and Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Moelis & Company. He previously served as the Firm’s Head of U.S. Mergers & Acquisitions where he was responsible for the growth and expansion of the U.S. franchise. Anton has over 25 years of investment banking experience, with expertise in originating and executing M&A mandates across a broad range of industry verticals.

Prior to joining Moelis & Company, Anton was a Managing Director in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at UBS Investment Bank in New York. He started his investment banking career in the Los Angeles office of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and was one of the founders of UBS’s Los Angeles office and their Exclusive Sales and Divestitures Group. Prior to investment banking, Anton was a securities lawyer with McMillan Binch and Goodman and Carr in Canada.

Anton holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario and graduated from Queen’s University Law School in Kingston, Ontario. He received an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.