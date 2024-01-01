Amira Abdulkadir

US Head of Dividend Forecasting, Data, Valuation & Analytics

Amira leads dividend research for the global dividend forecasting team and heads business development in the Americas at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Amira has almost a decade of financial services experience, primarily focused on dividend forecasting. Amira's research has been quoted in top tier publications and regularly partners with clients and industry leaders in investigating pressing questions of the day.

The Dividend Forecasting product helps financial institutions price derivatives and better understand how companies are performing. The product delivers precise forecasts of the size and timing of dividend payments based on equity research, market announcements and unique quantitative insight.

Amira holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Relations from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, New York.