Theo Acheampong, Ph.D.

Senior Analyst Country Risk – Sub-Saharan Africa

Theo specialises in analysing developments relevant to political and business risks in Sub-Saharan Africa. His research covers risk forecasts and analysis, including of war, terrorism, and political unrest, as well as the impact of business risks - tax, legal, operational - on industry sectors and companies. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked as an independent consultant providing macroeconomic analysis and market research focused on frontier emerging markets in Sub-Saharan Africa. He has also worked on many client projects in the global energy industry, particularly in upstream oil and gas.

Theo holds a Ph.D. in economics and an Master of Science in petroleum, energy economics and finance from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. He earned his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.