Daily Update: February 5, 2021

Expectations of new stimulus measures to counteract the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the U.S. economy are swelling. If implemented, U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package is intended to accelerate the country’s recovery and propel U.S. GDP to its pre-pandemic levels.

“In our analysis, President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package brings U.S. GDP back to precrisis levels by second-quarter 2021, one quarter sooner than our $1 trillion base case. The boost is demand-driven and temporary, with GDP decelerating to trend growth by 2023,” S&P Global Ratings Chief U.S. Economist Beth Ann Bovino said in a report this week. “Additional stimulus lowers our estimated risk of recession over the next 12 months to 20%-25%, near the bottom of the range (from 25%-30% estimated in December).”

Notable components of the proposed package include disseminating direct payments of $1,400 per person, additional unemployment benefits, rent relief, food assistance, small-business support, direct spending on a national vaccination program, and aid to state and local governments. The package could also include mandate to permanent increase the minimum wage to $15 and boost incentives to support the transition to renewable energy.

This week, Democrats worked to clear the path forward to write and legislate the relief bill without pushback from Republican lawmakers. If the relief package passes, "the expectation is that there will be an uplift in consumer discretionary spending," Ed Mills, a Washington policy analyst with the investment banking firm Raymond James, told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

More than two-thirds of Americans, across party lines, are in favor of President Biden’s proposal, according to Quinnipiac University’s latest nationwide poll released on Wednesday. Nearly 80% of Americans support the $1,400 payments, and more than 60% back the idea of a $15 minimum wage.

"This is really an urgent need, and we need to act big” because "we've got some tough months ahead before we get control of the pandemic,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Feb. 4 in an ABC interview. America faces “an economic crisis that is as serious as I have seen in my lifetime,” she added.

Many GOP lawmakers have expressed opposition to the amount of the stimulus checks and have suggested reducing the amount to less than $1,400 and the scope of individuals to whom they are sent. Republicans have also denounced the package due to the potential impact on the U.S. debt.

“Our national debt is now larger than the size of our entire economy for the first time since World War II,” U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said addressing the Senate on Feb. 4. “It will not serve Americans to pile another huge mountain of debt on our grandkids for policies that even liberal economists say are poorly-targeted to current needs.”

Many economists have expressed a preference in the immediate term for economic relief for unemployed Americans over deficit concerns.

"In terms of pushing the economy to pre-pandemic levels, this will certainly help achieve that even faster than predicted … The downside risk, however, is it renews concerns about the government debt that climbed quite rapidly over the past year. That's a longer-term concern,” Erik Lundh, senior economist for the business-funded research group Conference Board, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. “2020 was all about managing the downside risk, and how bad is it going to get … I would rather be on the flip side of that, and that is what I am looking at in 2021—how much are we going to recover? Seeing a big number like this [$1.9 trillion] makes one a little more optimistic over the next 11 months."

Uncertainty in the Global Economy

The Future of Credit

Market Volatility

Banking Sector Under Pressure

Technology & Innovation

The Future of Energy & Commodities

