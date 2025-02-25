Trade policy remains central to Trump's agenda. He has proposed establishing an External Revenue Service "to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues," which he says will generate significant funds for the US Treasury and has suggested new tariffs. The new trade policy logistics and details remain unclear, but they will certainly include tariffs. As we have noted before, tariffs will increase the cost of goods and manufacturing within the US and will impact global sourcing.

Although Trump did not issue new tariffs on his first day, he has directed federal agencies to evaluate US trade relations with Canada, China and Mexico and has floated a potential 25% tariff against Canada and Mexico. We expect the fallout from tariffs to damage US economic activity. The December 2024 S&P Global Mobility light-vehicle forecasts assume a 10% universal tariff along with a 30% tariff on imports from mainland China.

Such measures would give rise to a period of elevated inflation, and we forecast the Federal Reserve will respond by pausing its easing cycle in mid-2025. However, this is one of the most fluid elements of the administration's policies, and we will adjust our forecasts as more information is available.

Trump also floated the possibility of imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico as soon as Feb. 1, 2025, though this could occur later or be applied in a more measured way, according to the latest intelligence. The USMCA free trade agreement is scheduled to be reviewed in July 2026. Trump's comments on his first day in office suggest that the potential 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico is intended to pressure both countries to address illegal immigration to the US.

While we have expected that those threatened tariffs would not occur prior to the USMCA review, the Jan 20 comments reflect the potential fast pace of activity expected from this President, and our assumptions may need to be reviewed. In addition, a tariff against these US neighbors and long-standing trading partners might be a nuanced tool rather than a sledgehammer, with specific industries targeted and exemptions for others. We will continue to review these assumptions based on any new information. If Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, we may need to revise our expectations for a 10% universal tariff.

With respect to trade and tariffs outside of USMCA, S&P Global Mobility's December 2024 forecast assumes a 10% increase on all imports from Europe, Japan and any country other than mainland China, Canada and Mexico. We also expect a 30% tariff on imports from mainland China. We see these tariffs starting from the second quarter and ramping up over the following four quarters. We do expect other countries to respond with retaliatory tariffs, though none has yet provided specifics.