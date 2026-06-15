The S&P Global Mobility June 2026 forecast reflects a significant reassessment of the headwinds slowing China’s domestic market.

Sales in China have been weak since November 2025, which had been expected. However, the slump has been significantly larger and more prolonged than anticipated. Our June 2026 forecast reflects an expected 7% y/y 2026 sales drop to 25.38M units.

The June 2026 round lowers China’s 2026 sales forecast by 1.2M units compared with the April 2026 forecast. The 2027 forecast has been reduced by 700,000 units, again compared with the April 2026 forecast. The decline in 2026 impacts the rest of the decade as well.

A reduction in new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase tax incentives and scaled-back vehicle trade-in incentives in 2026 versus 2025 have increased vehicle ownership costs and slowed demand. On average, government vehicle scrappage and vehicle replacement incentives have been reduced by 20% per car. The maximum purchase tax exemption has also been reduced in 2026 versus 2024–2025.

We expect the impact to be particularly visible in A-segment BEVs, where some vehicles priced between CNY40,000 and CNY50,000 qualified for scrappage or replacement subsidies as much as 40% of the transaction price in the second half of 2024 through 2025.

Beginning with 2026, the maximum scrappage subsidy has been capped at 12% of the NEV transaction price and the maximum replacement subsidy at 8%. With such a drastic change to subsidies in price-sensitive segments, A-segment sales may decline to about 400,000 units in 2026 versus 1.4 million in 2025.

The China market is also seeing pressure to destock accumulated internal combustion engine (ICE) inventory this year because vehicle trade-in incentives unexpectedly halted in fourth-quarter 2025. Further, the fast increase in gas prices is encouraging the transition to NEV vehicles before some buyers are ready to make the shift.

While mainland China automakers have been praised for their speed to market and ability to rapidly update products and technology, this frenetic cycle has a downside. The pace of model updates from mainland OEMs is causing some consumers to delay purchases, waiting for better deals both technologically and financially.

In other markets, the increase in exported Chinese vehicles is creating pricing competition. Our latest forecast reflects that for some markets, the influx has also increased TIV, rather than only stealing share from current players.

Globally, the China export impact inflates 2026 TIV by an estimated 600,000 and 2027 TIV by more than 500,000 units in our June 2026 forecast, compared with the April 2026 forecast.