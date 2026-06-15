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Understand the details of S&P Global Mobility’s latest sales forecast, influenced by weak domestic demand in China and the Iran war.
Global light-vehicle market expectations are being reshaped by weakness in China’s domestic demand, increased sales in some markets resulting from China’s exports, and the ongoing Iran war. These developments underpin revisions in S&P Global Mobility’s June 2026 forecast assumptions, along with more typical individual market considerations, while we continue to monitor the talks around the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) North American trade dynamics.
While the April 2026 global light-vehicle sales forecast stood at 90.5 million units for 2026 and 92.6 million for 2027, the June 2026 global light-vehicle sales forecasts projects sales in 2026 at 89.4 million units and for 2027 at 91.6 million units. This compares with 91.9 million units in 2025 and suggests a global light-vehicle sales decline of 2.7%.
The S&P Global Mobility June 2026 forecast reflects a significant reassessment of the headwinds slowing China’s domestic market.
Sales in China have been weak since November 2025, which had been expected. However, the slump has been significantly larger and more prolonged than anticipated. Our June 2026 forecast reflects an expected 7% y/y 2026 sales drop to 25.38M units.
The June 2026 round lowers China’s 2026 sales forecast by 1.2M units compared with the April 2026 forecast. The 2027 forecast has been reduced by 700,000 units, again compared with the April 2026 forecast. The decline in 2026 impacts the rest of the decade as well.
A reduction in new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase tax incentives and scaled-back vehicle trade-in incentives in 2026 versus 2025 have increased vehicle ownership costs and slowed demand. On average, government vehicle scrappage and vehicle replacement incentives have been reduced by 20% per car. The maximum purchase tax exemption has also been reduced in 2026 versus 2024–2025.
We expect the impact to be particularly visible in A-segment BEVs, where some vehicles priced between CNY40,000 and CNY50,000 qualified for scrappage or replacement subsidies as much as 40% of the transaction price in the second half of 2024 through 2025.
Beginning with 2026, the maximum scrappage subsidy has been capped at 12% of the NEV transaction price and the maximum replacement subsidy at 8%. With such a drastic change to subsidies in price-sensitive segments, A-segment sales may decline to about 400,000 units in 2026 versus 1.4 million in 2025.
The China market is also seeing pressure to destock accumulated internal combustion engine (ICE) inventory this year because vehicle trade-in incentives unexpectedly halted in fourth-quarter 2025. Further, the fast increase in gas prices is encouraging the transition to NEV vehicles before some buyers are ready to make the shift.
While mainland China automakers have been praised for their speed to market and ability to rapidly update products and technology, this frenetic cycle has a downside. The pace of model updates from mainland OEMs is causing some consumers to delay purchases, waiting for better deals both technologically and financially.
In other markets, the increase in exported Chinese vehicles is creating pricing competition. Our latest forecast reflects that for some markets, the influx has also increased TIV, rather than only stealing share from current players.
Globally, the China export impact inflates 2026 TIV by an estimated 600,000 and 2027 TIV by more than 500,000 units in our June 2026 forecast, compared with the April 2026 forecast.
The lift from China exports is not enough to overcome the Chinese domestic market slump, related to the global TIV level. The deceleration in the China market will have knock-on impact through 2030.
The early TIV lift created by mainland China exports will be reduced through the forecast period as the situation evolves. We expect that economies may take further steps to slow or restrict mainland China exports, while mainland Chinese automakers are undertaking efforts to regionalize production and therefore rely less on exports to supply markets outside of China. In addition, we forecast that China domestic sales will begin to improve.
There are changes to our production forecast as well. China’s domestic weakness is forecast to lower the June 2026 production forecast by about 350,000 to 400,000 units versus the May 2026 forecast, as the impact of the sales decline had largely been baked in. Despite domestic sales weakness, exports remain positive.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate supply chain disruptions, global trade shifts and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate the current and future landscape.
As of this writing, there is an extended ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel, despite intermittent reports of limited strikes. Our base case remains that these strikes are unlikely to trigger a collapse of the ceasefire, and we expect limited military activity to occur alongside ongoing diplomacy, with all sides still having incentives to avoid a wider escalation.
Our expectation remains that the US will continue with this arrangement, and we project that a phased memorandum of understanding is the most plausible path forward. If negotiated over the coming weeks, this agreement should allow for a gradual restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and would materially reduce the probability of renewed conflict.
The higher-for-longer price forecast that would follow is based on likely hiccups in the negotiations with periodic military flare-ups and temporary closures and reopenings possible.
We have updated our oil price path. The peak is pushed out a bit further into the summer, with a high of $126/bbl now expected in July. Prices then fall back to around $100 by year-end. We now model that oil prices will stay elevated for longer than the model used in the April forecast. Our latest assumption is for the full-year 2026 oil price average to be at $105/bbl. In 2027, we see the full-year average at $87/bbl. However, we see prices elevated until late 2027.
It will also take time for infrastructure to come fully back online and for shipper confidence to be restored. Many countries will want to rebuild strategic reserves, which keeps demand (and therefore prices) firmer than we previously assumed.
We see combined direct Middle East sales impact and additional affordability issues from the Iran war reducing the June 2026 forecast for 2026 by about 700,000 units (vs. the April 2026 forecast) and about 1.1 million units for 2027. Of that total, the direct impact on the Middle East market is expected to reduce regional sales by about 194,000 units in 2026 and 160,000 units in 2027.
Additional affordability pressures have caused a reduction in the global sales forecast of 511,000 in 2026 and 940,000 units in 2027 compared with our April 2026 forecast.
Under the USMCA, the three countries must decide by July 1, 2026, whether to extend the agreement for another 16 years (with another review opportunity in 2032). Given US efforts to increase tariffs on Canada and Mexico since President Donald Trump took office, it seems highly unlikely the countries will agree to an extension. A renegotiation is presumed instead. We believe the probability of a renegotiated USMCA before the US midterm elections in November 2026 is 50%.
We continue to see potential for several new elements to be added to the USMCA. Among them could be implementation of 10% US tariffs on USMCA-compliant vehicles (the 25% on non-compliant vehicles presumably remains) and an addition of a US Value Add (USVA) for Canada- and Mexico-built vehicles bound for the US as high as 50% of value, though the key will be how this is defined and calculated.
We also see potential for changes to the agreement to include an increase in the labor value content rate to US$20+ with a forward inflation adjustment. The regional value add (RVA) could be increased to 80%–85%. We also see potential for the redefinition and expansion of core parts that comply with the RVA.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate supply chain disruptions, global trade shifts and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate the current and future landscape.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.