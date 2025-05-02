S&P Global Offerings
Rapid Impact Analysis - 2 May 2025
Recent tariffs changes will bring some relief for automakers and auto suppliers, even though the 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts remain.
In recent days, several changes have occurred for auto tariffs, and for the auto parts tariff set to come into force on May 3. The changes will bring some relief for automakers and suppliers, even though the 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts remain.
Under an April 29 executive order, some of the tariffs announced in the past few months are no longer cumulative and no longer “stack” on top of each other. Previously, for example, an imported steel frame rail was facing a 50% tariff, composed of 25% of the Section 232 tariff on the value of the steel in the part and the 25% of the separate Section 232 tariff on auto parts. Instead of having to pay two distinct tariffs totaling 50%, only the 25% auto parts tariff applies.
The more complex issue surrounds the 25% tariff on auto parts set to take effect on May 3, 2025. The presidential proclamation signed on April 29 provides a method for easing the cost of the tariff, if the imported auto parts are destined for assembly in a US-produced vehicle. In addition, the Customs and Border Patrol on May 1 confirmed that auto parts which are compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) are not subject to the 25% tariff on auto parts.
This relief is available to any automaker completing final assembly in the US, regardless of whether the imported vehicle or part is compliant with the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Reflecting the complexity and difficulty in interpreting these orders, we are seeing multiple, sometimes contradictory, conclusions reported since the release of the orders.
Some confusion is rooted in the communication from the White House directly. We have seen reports, for example, that the calculated vehicle value would be based on average transaction price. We have also seen statements that only vehicles with at least 85% US content would be eligible for the relief. Based on the White House documents published on April 29, neither of these reported assertions are true.
Our read of the signed executive documents conclude that the tariffs relief is available based only on vehicles assembled in the US from April 3, 2025, through April 30, 2027, in two stages. Automakers can request an “import adjustment” to offset import duties on parts used in US vehicle final assembly. Because, as of May 1, parts compliant with the terms of the USMCA have a zero tariff, these parts will not appear in the calculations for determining the offset an automaker will request.
An automaker can use the offset directly or apply it to assigned importers; the process of requesting offsets will include detailing what part is being used for what vehicle and can include assigning direct importers (for example, suppliers bringing in a part for just-in-time vehicle assembly) to receive the value of the offset. Suppliers are not eligible to apply directly for an offset. Of course, the automaker can use the offset for parts it imports from a supplier as well.
For vehicles with final assembly in the US from April 3, 2025, to April 30, 2026, an automaker “may apply for an import adjustment offset amount equal to 3.75% of the aggregate Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of all automobiles assembled in the US.” This quote is taken from the April 29, 2025, proclamation.
For the period of May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027, automakers may apply for an import adjustment offset amount equal to 2.5% of the aggregate MSRP value of all automobiles assembled in the US during that period. The process of applying for the offset will include projecting how many vehicles they expect to produce in the period, where those will be produced, and how much the automaker expects it will have to pay in parts tariffs.
According to the White House, “The [3.75% rate] reflects the total duty that would be owed when a 25 percent duty is applied to parts accounting for 15 percent of an automobile’s MSRP value. The [2.5%] rate . . . reflects the total duty that would be owed when a 25 percent duty is applied to parts accounting for 10 percent of an automobile’s MSRP value.” The White House Fact Sheet associated with the April 29 proclamation says, “These percentages reflect the duty that would be owed when a 25% duty is applied to 15% of the value of a U.S.-assembled automobile in the first year, and to 10% of the value of a U.S.-assembled automobile in the second year.”
These statements seem to have been designed to more easily explain how the administration concluded that 3.75% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026 will achieve its objectives of increasing US manufacturing of both vehicles and parts. The White House says that the OEM offset of 3.75% is what would make an OEM tariff-free if the vehicle they built in the US had an 85% US content level in 2025 and a 90% US parts content level in 2026.
Very few vehicles are at 85% US content levels today, so this structure can reduce the effective amount that automakers will pay as a tariff on imported parts. How much less will depend on how much they rely on imported components. The order does not say that a vehicle must have 85% US content to be eligible for an offset for the remaining tariffed parts.
The offset enables automakers to recover some tariff cost, but it does not take the 25% auto parts tariff away. The offset structure also is only applicable to parts going into a new vehicle produced at a US plant. The proclamation does not include an option for requesting an offset for auto parts destined for aftermarket, repair, warranty fixes, or maintenance.
As we noted in previous reports, the changes follow the administration’s pattern of rolling back or otherwise amending steep tariffs announced so far. The basic Section 232 tariffs of 25% on an imported vehicle and 25% on imported auto parts continue, though the ability to not have these stack on top of the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs can be significant. The May 1 confirmation that USMCA-compliant parts are subject to zero tariff eases tariff burdens as well.
The Section 232 tariffs were already exempt from stacking on top of the 25% national-emergency based tariffs of 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada. The new statements make no mention of tariffs on goods from mainland China, leaving those unchanged for now.
These updates are positioned as a win for the administration and as a stronger method for pushing US investment, as a recognition that it takes time to move production (though apparently only two years), as an olive branch for the industry and as further incentive for the industry to commit to domestic investment. How much of a win that element is for the industry – carrying a remaining 25% tariff on imported vehicles and having a complex solution for getting reimbursed for part of the 25% tariff on parts for vehicles assembled in the US – is not clear.
The industry continues to face significant trade costs and complex and expensive capital investment decisions to make in the short term. The underlying high-tariff environment continues, shaping automotive industry trends and becoming a central factor in the automotive industry forecast for the coming years.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate tariffs and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate tariffs and win.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.