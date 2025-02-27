Decarbonization is a competitive factor for the automotive industry. Emissions that occur in a vehicles' use phase—Scope 3 Category 11—account for 70-80% of automakers’ carbon profiles and potentially more for auto suppliers. Reducing vehicle carbon emissions during the use phase is a primary goal for major automakers. Missing those goals is a huge financial risk.



S&P Global Mobility offers datasets in a consistent and comparable format to support carbon accounting, enable benchmarking, target tracking, competitive analysis, and self-reporting.