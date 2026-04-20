The High Voltage Battery Forecast is a model level supply chain and technology database that provides detailed visibility into the batteries powering electric vehicles, tracking how high voltage battery systems evolve across chemistries, architectures, and designs from one historical year through a 12 year forward outlook.

Built around real vehicle programs, it covers the full battery system stack—from cell and module to pack and BMS—delivering deep insight into materials, configurations, and performance, and enabling clear, actionable understanding of how battery design choices impact cost, performance, supply chains, and long term competitiveness.

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