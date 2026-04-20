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Track how high‑voltage battery technologies, architectures, and supply chains evolve at model level, across regions, and over the next decade.
The High Voltage Battery Forecast is a model level supply chain and technology database that provides detailed visibility into the batteries powering electric vehicles, tracking how high voltage battery systems evolve across chemistries, architectures, and designs from one historical year through a 12 year forward outlook.
Built around real vehicle programs, it covers the full battery system stack—from cell and module to pack and BMS—delivering deep insight into materials, configurations, and performance, and enabling clear, actionable understanding of how battery design choices impact cost, performance, supply chains, and long term competitiveness.
Fill out the form to unlock your sample and see how this intelligence can support your planning.
Comprehensive visibility across the full battery system stack.
High‑voltage batteries installed in light vehicles worldwide
Coverage across cell, module, pack, and battery management system (BMS)
Model‑level detail tied directly to real vehicle programs
Long‑range foresight aligned with real-world vehicle timelines.
Insight, built to fit how you work.
Confident decisions across technology, supply chain, and capital planning.
With the High Voltage Battery Forecast sample, you'll get a preview of model‑level battery attributes across regions and technologies, showing how we connect battery design decisions directly to vehicle programs and long‑term forecasts.
Complete the form to unlock your sample.