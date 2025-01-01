As we head into 2025, automotive marketers are facing an evolving landscape where brand loyalty and shifting consumer preferences will play pivotal roles in shaping sales strategies. In this issue, we explore the latest automotive loyalty trends—including return-to-market volumes, loyalty rates, and the growing demand for utility vehicles—providing key insights to help marketers adapt and thrive in the year ahead.

In a promising sign of recovery for the automotive industry, return-to-market (RTM) volume has climbed 4.5% year over year, surpassing 2 million units as of Q3 2024. However, this volume is still 9% below pre-pandemic levels of 2.26 million units.

As we look to the rest of 2025, brand loyalty among RTM shoppers continues to be a key factor for automotive marketers. While loyalty is gradually improving, it remains barely above 50%, meaning that half of today’s RTM shoppers are likely to switch brands. This presents a significant hurdle, particularly in the luxury sector, where loyalty has only topped 50% for two quarters since 2021 (Figure 1).