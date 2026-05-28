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Industry Themes
28 May 2026
Affordability remains under pressure as vehicle prices rise and discounts shrink. Here’s how shifting pricing dynamics and inventory trends are impacting the U.S. auto market.
New vehicle inventory in the US decreased by approximately 20,000 units, or -0.7%, month-over-month (MoM) in April 2026, according to S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data. Total advertised new vehicle inventory for April was 2.85 million units.
The average list price for new vehicles surged 2.2% to $49,213 in April 2026, the highest level recorded in the past three years, dating back to December 2023. Notably, list prices are increasing at a much faster pace than MSRP growth, and this upward trend is evident across all vehicle segments.
Currently, 8.9% of vehicles are listed above MSRP, a stark rise compared to the usual 3- 4% (see chart below). This spike may be partially attributed to a change in listing practices, with more vehicles now displaying both an MSRP and a list price above it, whereas previously some listings lacked MSRP information altogether.
At the same time, average discounts fell by $398 to $3,036 in April. The growing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles was reflected in an average discount of $1,419 for that segment, which was the lowest since December 2023.
Luxury segments experienced a more significant pullback in incentives, with average discounts declining 42% MoM, while non-luxury vehicle discounts decreased a more modest 9%. Highly competitive utility segments saw some of the largest reductions, as discounting pressure weighs heavily on margins in the high-volume segments. Genesis GV70’s average discount fell by nearly $2,000 MoM, similarly Audi Q5 and Q7 both saw their discounts shrink by more than $1,500. In contrast, the full-size pickup segment, where margins are typically stronger, saw relatively stable discounting, declining only 4% MoM.
Days’ supply declined from 79 days in March to 76 days in April, signaling slightly improved inventory turnover despite a small drop in total inventory. The average age of inventory rose from 72 to 74 days, reinforcing that vehicles are taking longer to turn on dealer lots.
Powertrain dynamics remain uneven. Electric vehicle (EV) days’ supply increased from 76 to 79 days, indicating softening demand relative to supply even as overall EV inventory declined another 5% from last month and 51% year-over-year.
Meanwhile, hybrid inventory continues to grow, increasing 28% from last year and 2% versus March. It is also selling through more efficiently, with an average age of only 48 days, pointing to stronger and more consistent consumer demand relative to EVs.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders. Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
April’s inventory data highlights growing pricing pressure in a still-constrained affordability environment. List prices continue to climb and outpace MSRP growth, while discounts are tightening across most segments, signaling that dealers are prioritizing margin preservation over volume.
At the same time, affordability remains a key constraint on demand. Even with stable overall days’ supply, higher transaction prices and reduced incentives may increasingly limit the pool of buyers. As a result, maintaining the balance between pricing discipline and consumer affordability will be critical in sustaining demand in the months ahead.
With S&P Global Mobility's vehicle inventory data, automakers can identify market opportunities and risks, optimize incentive spending, refine production strategies, and stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing landscape.
We provide inventory data at the national, state, DMA and dealer levels, covering more than 19,000 dealer sites. Learn more and download a data sample.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.