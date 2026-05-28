At the same time, average discounts fell by $398 to $3,036 in April. The growing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles was reflected in an average discount of $1,419 for that segment, which was the lowest since December 2023.

Luxury segments experienced a more significant pullback in incentives, with average discounts declining 42% MoM, while non-luxury vehicle discounts decreased a more modest 9%. Highly competitive utility segments saw some of the largest reductions, as discounting pressure weighs heavily on margins in the high-volume segments. Genesis GV70’s average discount fell by nearly $2,000 MoM, similarly Audi Q5 and Q7 both saw their discounts shrink by more than $1,500. In contrast, the full-size pickup segment, where margins are typically stronger, saw relatively stable discounting, declining only 4% MoM.