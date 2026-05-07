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The 2026 Beijing Auto Show showcased how vehicles are being transformed by AI and digitalization, with Chinese automakers leading this industry shift.
In the West, motor shows have steadily lost their luster over the past decade. In Beijing, by contrast, they remain very much in vogue. The Auto China 2026 show is still vast—181 world premieres and thousands of exhibitors—but its organizing principle is no longer mechanical ingenuity. It is intelligence.
Electrification, once disruptive, now looks settled; the contest has shifted toward software, data and artificial intelligence. The Beijing Auto Show brought all these spheres together to showcase the future of mobility.
On the northern fringe of the city, the sprawling exhibition halls hummed with a peculiarly modern spectacle: influencers livestreaming beside the cars. Clustered around new launches, ring lights aloft, they narrated features to online audiences of the Beijing Auto Show while fielding questions in real time. Some drew crowds to rival the vehicles themselves, with rows of creators filming, posing and even changing outfits to feed an unbroken stream of content.
Carmakers not only encouraged this activity but actively leaned into it, drawn by its reach, immediacy and conversion potential. Western counterparts, still anchored in press briefings and choreographed reveals, appear comparatively sedate—where influencers remain peripheral rather than central actors—suggesting China is reshaping not just how cars are sold, but also how their increasingly digital capabilities are explained and experienced.
Yet the cars themselves are now defined less by range or powertrain than by their capacity to perceive, reason and act. The shift is not cosmetic; it reflects a deeper redefinition of what a car has become.
The most visible expression of this change is the rise of AI-native vehicles. NIO used the show to present cars built around continuous learning systems and intelligent interaction, casting them less as machines than as companions. XPeng, meanwhile, described its latest models as nodes in a broader “physical AI” ecosystem, combining advanced driver assistance, natural-language interfaces and autonomy within a single architecture.
Nowhere is ambition more apparent than in China’s push toward autonomous driving. Exhibitors at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show showcased increasingly capable systems for urban navigation, automated parking and highway autonomy, emphasizing a national push for driverless mobility. A crop of hulking “Series 9” flagships—typically feature-rich seven-seater SUVs—reinforces the same trajectory: a climb up the value chain into a premium segment where competition is defined less by badge or brand heritage than by technological depth.
That ascent is mirrored in shifting demand. A broader, younger, and more affluent class is increasingly willing to trade foreign marques for domestic alternatives, prioritizing software, connectivity, and digital integration over traditional notions of mechanical prestige. Luxury, in short, is being redefined in code rather than chrome.
Policy is accelerating the transition. Beijing’s AI Plus strategy is pushing artificial intelligence into manufacturing, with the car industry a flagship test case. Large language models are already being embedded into vehicles to handle commands and cabin functions, with systems from SAIC and Huawei linking voice control directly to driving functions. Yet domestic strength is shadowed by overcapacity and a bruising price war, sharpening the incentive to look abroad.
Computing architectures are shifting in parallel. Centralized platforms are replacing distributed control units, collapsing perception, planning, and control into fewer, more powerful systems. Geely demonstrated a domain computer that fuses driving and infotainment into a single unit.
In terms of in-house software development effort, OEMs in Greater China will overtake OEMs in North America from 2027 onwards.
The competitive implications are clear. Chinese firms are pushing into Europe’s premium segment with technology-led offerings, while Western incumbents respond by localizing software and integrating Chinese-developed AI systems into China-specific models.
If software defines capability, hardware increasingly defines control—and suppliers are no longer peripheral. CATL is moving from batteries into system design; Horizon Robotics is embedding AI directly into centralized compute stacks; and sensor makers are pushing processing power into lidar units themselves. Even global suppliers are being pulled into Chinese platforms rather than exporting standalone systems.
What emerges is a subtle reversal of the traditional hierarchy. Suppliers are becoming co-designers, sometimes shaping capability as much as the brands that sell the cars.
This change is reflected in the breadth of products on display at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show: from robotaxis and high-performance EVs to modular platforms that switch between passenger and delivery use. At the top end, Chinese marques are now challenging established European luxury names with comparable performance at lower prices, forcing a redefinition of what premium means in a software-defined age.
Design, too, is in flux. Some models still echo European cues, even as they integrate highly advanced digital systems—a blend of imitation and innovation that hints at an industry still searching for a distinct stylistic identity.
Taken together, Auto China 2026 lays bare an industry in transition. Smart cabins, intelligent driving and large language models are now integrated components of unified systems rather than optional extras. The car is ceasing to be a standalone product and becoming a node in a broader stack of chips, batteries, cloud services and AI. As software ascends, the old boundaries among carmakers, tech firms, and suppliers are dissolving.
Chinese firms are not merely participating in this shift; they are accelerating it. Vehicles are increasingly conceived not as finished goods, but as evolving platforms—continuously improved through software updates. The result is a simple inversion: the car is becoming a computer on wheels, embedded in a far larger technological ecosystem.
Join us for a webinar review of this year’s Auto China Beijing event, happening May 14. Register here.
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This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.