Yet the cars themselves are now defined less by range or powertrain than by their capacity to perceive, reason and act. The shift is not cosmetic; it reflects a deeper redefinition of what a car has become.



The most visible expression of this change is the rise of AI-native vehicles. NIO used the show to present cars built around continuous learning systems and intelligent interaction, casting them less as machines than as companions. XPeng, meanwhile, described its latest models as nodes in a broader “physical AI” ecosystem, combining advanced driver assistance, natural-language interfaces and autonomy within a single architecture.

Nowhere is ambition more apparent than in China’s push toward autonomous driving. Exhibitors at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show showcased increasingly capable systems for urban navigation, automated parking and highway autonomy, emphasizing a national push for driverless mobility. A crop of hulking “Series 9” flagships—typically feature-rich seven-seater SUVs—reinforces the same trajectory: a climb up the value chain into a premium segment where competition is defined less by badge or brand heritage than by technological depth.

That ascent is mirrored in shifting demand. A broader, younger, and more affluent class is increasingly willing to trade foreign marques for domestic alternatives, prioritizing software, connectivity, and digital integration over traditional notions of mechanical prestige. Luxury, in short, is being redefined in code rather than chrome.

Policy is accelerating the transition. Beijing’s AI Plus strategy is pushing artificial intelligence into manufacturing, with the car industry a flagship test case. Large language models are already being embedded into vehicles to handle commands and cabin functions, with systems from SAIC and Huawei linking voice control directly to driving functions. Yet domestic strength is shadowed by overcapacity and a bruising price war, sharpening the incentive to look abroad.

Computing architectures are shifting in parallel. Centralized platforms are replacing distributed control units, collapsing perception, planning, and control into fewer, more powerful systems. Geely demonstrated a domain computer that fuses driving and infotainment into a single unit.