There is hope in the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October 2024, which will have a reasonably impressive list of exhibitors. Details on the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2024 are still thin, but the schedule for the Detroit Auto Show in January 2025 shows a sharply reduced media event schedule and low expectations, despite returning to its traditional January date.

A good year now for a traditional motor show may mean seeing five to seven all-new models. But in past years, key international shows often claimed more than 50 new car reveals.

While excitement around a show brings people in and feeds a positive narrative, the negativity around shows and cutbacks in displays does the opposite, feeding the idea that traditional shows have become irrelevant and reducing attendance. For consumers, fewer brands on display reduces interest to attend.

The absence of ultra-premium and performance carmakers has also dealt a blow to traditional shows. Ultraluxury brands prefer to spend their marketing budgets on high-prestige events like the recent Monterey show in California or the Goodwood live demonstration show in the UK, while some OEMs have reallocated their show budgets to motorsport programs.

The world-famous Geneva Motor Show will not be held in 2025, and there are no plans to resurrect it. The Geneva Show first took place in 1909 and existed as one of the key global motor shows where it was de rigueur to launch new models. Geneva had a sense of neutrality that was not the case with the alternating Frankfurt and Paris shows, which tended to be dominated by the German and French OEMs respectively in terms of presence, spend and launches. In Geneva, any major global OEM could stage a major model launch with almost guaranteed publicity.

Geneva, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Detroit formed the quintet of major, globally important motor shows. These became a place where car enthusiasts could get up close to the latest models and enjoy their passion and maybe make a decision on their next car.

However, the ultra-premium performance brands re-focusing on more exclusive and targeted events also served a bitter blow to Geneva, which had always prided itself on attracting major world premieres from the likes of Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Without these glamorous halo brands the show became a whole lot less attractive to the general public.

As a result, it looks as though we have seen the very last Geneva Motor Show. Frankfurt has transitioned to the IAA Mobility Show; it is much smaller in scope, but has a clear theme and purpose (sustainability, over and above simply zero emissions). Detroit has returned to its traditional January calendar slot, but that move may be too late. Though Paris' improved line-up for 2024 offers some hope for the traditional motor show, the writing is on the wall unless they evolve with the times and offer more entertainment and interaction for a younger audience.