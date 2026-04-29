Huntington Beach, California, was once again the hub for automotive marketers on April 16, 2026, as industry professionals gathered for the fourth annual Polk | Accelerate West at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort.

Hosted by the Polk Automotive Solutions team, Accelerate West brought together marketing and sales leaders across the automotive retail space alongside subject matter experts from S&P Global Mobility for an afternoon of practical, data-forward sessions focused on the pressing challenges facing the automotive industry today: affordability, customer loyalty, the decline in electric vehicle (EV) demand, the growth of hybrids—and, most importantly, how to measure return on effort and investment in an increasingly complex customer journey.

Jennifer Dodez opened the program with welcome remarks, setting the tone for an afternoon centered on actionable insights, peer-to-peer learning and alignment between OEM strategy and execution—from national media planning to dealership outcomes.

Chief Product Officer of Sales Solutions Joe Kyriakoza laid out four core statistics to frame the discussion:

Monthly payments are up 32% over the past five years. The non-Tesla EV market share has remained below 3% since November 2025. Nearly one in four new vehicle loans now carry terms of seven years or longer. More than one million return-to-market households purchased hybrids in 2025.

He also outlined an "elongated disruption scenario" related to the Iran war, forecasting global light vehicle sales to potentially drop by as much as 800,000 units in 2026. For further insights and updates, attendees were encouraged to consult the Rapid Impact Analysis updates for the latest developments.