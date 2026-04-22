The production outlook for 2026 is shaped not only by demand trends but also by a complex policy environment. Manufacturers continue to navigate shifting tariff regimes, evolving emissions standards, and uncertainties tied to cross-border trade.

Tariff considerations remain central for OEM planning

North American production continues to be influenced by ongoing tariff discussions between the U.S. and Mexico, Section 232 measures on imported commercial vehicles, and broader trade relations affecting supply chains. Despite these pressures, OEMs have maintained manufacturing operations in Mexico, recognizing the importance of the region for cost-efficient production and integrated logistics.

EPA27 emissions implementation reshapes production timing

EPA27’s introduction of new NOx and particulate matter limits creates a transition period in 2026. Although such regulatory changes often trigger pre-buy cycles, current conditions differ. It is our assumption that useful life and warranty requirements tied to the upcoming EPA 2027 emission standards will be relaxed, lowering a significant portion of the “add-on” costs for EPA 2027 engines. It is also important to note that it is highly unusual to be a few months away from new emission standards without certainty from the EPA, creating an additional layer of ambiguity and complexity towards the end of this calendar year. Low demand and stable inventories allow production to adjust without disruption, smoothing the path toward 2027.