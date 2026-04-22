S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
North America’s commercial vehicle market steadies as global output reaches 3.6M units, fleets resume replacements, and truck and bus production trends normalize. Here’s what to expect—and what to watch next.
The North American commercial vehicle market enters 2026 with a more predictable outlook as production stabilizes and fleet operators resume replacement activity following an uneven 2024–2025 cycle. Across North America, demand softened last year as fleets absorbed economic uncertainty, higher interest rates, and shifting tariff signals.
Now, recent S&P Global Mobility commercial vehicle forecasts, shared at the 2026 Detroit Spring Client briefing shows momentum returning. Truck and bus production is beginning to rise again, supported by operational needs rather than regulatory pre-buy behavior.
Globally, commercial vehicle output is expected to reach 3.6 million units in 2026, and while the United States remains on a more moderate growth path, the direction is clearly improving. Regional volumes are not projected to exceed 600,000 units annually until the next decade, yet indicators across truck production, US truck sales, and key fleet segments show steady firming as market conditions normalize. This creates a clearer foundation for forecasting and a more stable environment for OEMs, suppliers, and fleets across the region.
Explore how our gold‑standard commercial vehicle intelligence helps you anticipate demand, reduce risk, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.
Truck production in the region is beginning to stabilize after a softer 2025, with improvements expected through 2026 and 2027. The reshaping of freight patterns, steadier macroeconomic conditions, and resumed investment in key industries all contribute to this shift. While the recovery is measured, it reflects a healthier market orientation toward operational needs rather than policy-driven pre-buy cycles.
The medium-duty segment benefits from broad-based activity across construction, utilities, municipal services, and service-based industries. Production levels rise as these sectors address postponed replacement cycles. Leading manufacturers like Ford, Daimler Truck, and Traton, retain strong positions, supported by competitive portfolios and consistent platform updates.
Heavy-duty production also improves in 2026 as long-haul freight conditions normalize. Freightliner continues to dominate Class 8 volumes, maintaining a sizable lead over competitors through the forecast horizon. Although uncertainty remains around tariffs and emissions policies, order activity is becoming more grounded in fleet operational requirements.
Bus production begins with a steady recovery in 2026 that extends into 2027. School districts and transit agencies are re-engaging in replacement cycles that were delayed during the pandemic and the subsequent period of budget pressure.
The trends highlight a particularly strong outlook for school and transit buses, where demand is supported by funding commitments, electrification initiatives, and aging asset profiles. However, moving forward, there are some uncertainties regarding funding for zero-emission buses as the Trump Administration shifts focus to affordability. Daimler Buses and Traton lead the regional ranking, each maintaining annual output above 10,000 units.
The production outlook for 2026 is shaped not only by demand trends but also by a complex policy environment. Manufacturers continue to navigate shifting tariff regimes, evolving emissions standards, and uncertainties tied to cross-border trade.
North American production continues to be influenced by ongoing tariff discussions between the U.S. and Mexico, Section 232 measures on imported commercial vehicles, and broader trade relations affecting supply chains. Despite these pressures, OEMs have maintained manufacturing operations in Mexico, recognizing the importance of the region for cost-efficient production and integrated logistics.
EPA27’s introduction of new NOx and particulate matter limits creates a transition period in 2026. Although such regulatory changes often trigger pre-buy cycles, current conditions differ. It is our assumption that useful life and warranty requirements tied to the upcoming EPA 2027 emission standards will be relaxed, lowering a significant portion of the “add-on” costs for EPA 2027 engines. It is also important to note that it is highly unusual to be a few months away from new emission standards without certainty from the EPA, creating an additional layer of ambiguity and complexity towards the end of this calendar year. Low demand and stable inventories allow production to adjust without disruption, smoothing the path toward 2027.
Forecast adjustments over recent quarters reveal a notable shift toward diesel across North American truck production. Diesel’s share has increased by five percentage points, reflecting the practical challenges fleets face when adopting electric alternatives, as well as the changing regulatory and federal incentives/subsidy in the Untied Staes. Charging infrastructure, route variability, and lifecycle cost considerations all influence this trend.
Electric trucks will expand over time but remain a small portion of the market, reaching about 8 percent of production by 2035.
For buses, electrification moves more quickly. Electric bus production increases from 7 percent today to 33 percent by 2035, driven by public-sector adoption, more defined duty cycles, and funding support.
Broader market dynamics further frame the North American outlook. Mainland China remains the world’s largest commercial vehicle producer, exporting over 234,000 trucks and 23,000 buses in 2025.
Europe is preparing for several new emissions and CO₂ phases that will prompt additional replacement cycles beginning in 2026. India and South Asia sustain steady growth, adding momentum to the global cycle.
For North American manufacturers, this reinforces the importance of regional alignment. Global competitors are scaling more rapidly—particularly in zero-emission technologies—and expanding export reach. This places a premium on strategic planning, flexible supply chains, and long-term investment certainty.
Several external factors could influence the regional outlook. These include rising oil prices related to geopolitical tensions, natural gas cost volatility that may dampen CNG/LNG adoption, supply chain delays linked to waterway blockages, and tariff escalation. Each risk has the potential to slow production or disrupt cost structures, underscoring the value of adaptable operational planning.
The North American commercial vehicle industry is entering a period of more stable, predictable demand. Growth is returning in both truck and bus segments, and operators are shifting from delayed purchasing to practical replacement planning. Yet the market remains shaped by regulatory timing, trade uncertainty, and the evolving role of diesel and electric powertrains.
Success in 2026 depends on bringing clarity to these dynamics, aligning production capacity with realistic technology adoption, strengthening cross-border supply chains, and preparing for regulatory milestones without expecting disruptive pre-buy cycles.
However, rising global conflict risk—particularly around critical energy corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz—introduces additional downside risk to near‑term economic assumptions. Volatility in fuel prices and select material supplies could pressure fleet operating costs, dampen new MHCV demand, and constrain production planning if instability persists. As a result, forecast confidence depends on closely monitoring geopolitical developments and their pass‑through effects on energy, inflation, and fleet investment behavior.
How are data, analytics, and intelligence shaping today’s commercial vehicle decisions? As the U.S. truck market evolves, manufacturers, suppliers, and fleet operators are increasingly relying on integrated commercial vehicle insights—spanning forecasts, registrations, powertrain adoption, and fleet behavior—to inform product, production, and go‑to‑market strategies.
S&P Global Mobility’s Commercial Vehicle Insight & Intelligence portfolio delivers the industry’s most trusted data, analytics, and scenario‑based analysis, enabling faster, more confident decision‑making across the full vehicle lifecycle. Explore how our gold‑standard intelligence helps you anticipate demand, reduce risk, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.