US new vehicle inventory reached 2.87 million units in March 2026, according to S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data. This number is down slightly from February but up 1.0% versus last year.

Days' supply fell to 79 days, down 16 days from last month. The average vehicle age decreased from 74 days to 72 days, both indicators that vehicles are moving off dealer lots faster.

While 53% of vehicles remain listed below MSRP, the average discount fell from $3,500 to $3,438 as list prices climbed 1.7% to $48,149. Overall, these data demonstrate that the market is getting leaner and dealers are regaining some pricing leverage.