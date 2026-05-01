The European battery manufacturing industry stands at a crossroads after a series of supplier failures, EU gigafactory cancellations and project delays that have significantly slashed the region's planned cell production capacity.

The biggest jolt was Northvolt's bankruptcy, announced in March 2025. Once seen as the torchbearer for the EU’s electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing industry, Northvolt’s exit from the scene severely impacted Europe’s ambition of self-sufficiency in this sphere. Since then, other major players, such as Automotive Cells Company, Cellforce and Volvo Group, have also curtailed their plans for battery production in Europe.

Against this backdrop, the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) is emerging as a central policy response aimed at stabilizing and reshaping Europe’s battery manufacturing capacity.