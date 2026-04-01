The automotive aftermarket continues to remain structurally supported by the growth in the vehicle parc and vehicle age even as stricter tariff measures have disrupted global supply chains and heightened uncertainty across the global automotive aftermarket.

While 2025 reinforced that the fundamentals were supportive, it also clarified that in 2026, aftermarket players who can manage complexity around automotive diagnostic tools, diagnostics, calibration and data access will be able to capture more value.

There are expected to be about 371 million out-of-warranty vehicles in Europe by the end of 2026, accounting for roughly 84% of the region’s total vehicle population. This means the aftermarket will have a vast pool of vehicles to support with parts, servicing, repairs and vehicle diagnostic tools and maintenance.

By end 2026, over 132 million vehicles on European roads will have some form of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and over 26 million will have Level 2 and above autonomy capabilities. By 2035, over 111 million vehicles in Europe will have Level 2 and above features. This widespread integration of ADAS into vehicles will require aftermarket suppliers and workshops to adapt their service capabilities and business models to meet the demands of these advanced systems.

Our report, Top Aftermarket Trends 2026, builds on the success of 2025's publication. It explores the impact of global macroeconomic trends; studies vehicles-in-operation (VIO) trends, evaluates the rapid expansion of ADAS in today’s fleet (which is reshaping aftermarket industry dynamics) and examines the most recent changes in the global right-to-repair movement.