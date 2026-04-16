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As vehicles become software‑defined, risk no longer stands still. Learn how SDVs are disrupting insurance, underwriting and asset valuation.
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are not just changing how cars are built—they are fundamentally reshaping how risk is created, distributed and priced across insurance and financial markets.
Because SDV updates can scale across millions of vehicles, the impact of a single software change can extend far beyond an individual model or driver. For insurers, reinsurers and financial markets, this raises new questions about how risk and value should be assessed when the product itself can change over time rather than remaining fixed at policy inception.
Join S&P Global Mobility on Wednesday, April 30 at 12 pm ET for our free webinar, The End of Auto Risk as We Know It: The Transition to Software-Defined Vehicles to explore additional misunderstandings shaping the industry—and what they mean for insurers and financial stakeholders.
SDVs are transforming how vehicles are designed and maintained. Increasingly, vehicles function as digital platforms powered by complex software that can be continuously updated—even after a car leaves the dealer’s lot.
This shift allows manufacturers to share software architectures across models to deliver new features and upgrade security with over-the-air (OTA) updates. As a result, a vehicle’s capabilities can evolve over time.
SDVs are already transforming the automotive market. By 2029, the vast majority of new vehicles will be software-defined, reflecting a rapid shift toward advanced digital architectures. By 2030, software and electronics are expected to account for approximately 50% of total vehicle value, highlighting the growing importance of technology.
Additional metrics show the depth of this transformation:
With this change comes rising complexity: vehicle E/E architecture complexity is expected to triple by 2032. As a result, OEMs are shifting how they develop and maintain models, and most manufacturers are expanding their in-house software engineering capabilities, making software a strategic industry priority.
But the implications extend beyond vehicle development. As vehicles become more software-driven, insurers, asset managers and capital providers must rethink how they evaluate risk, residual value and long-term asset performance.
As vehicles become more software-defined, traditional assumptions about automotive risk are beginning to shift. Insurers face new challenges—and common misconceptions—about how to assess risk for SDVs.
Many believe that once an OEM deploys centralized architecture or OTA capability, it is fully SDV-ready. In reality, SDV readiness is multi-layered, uneven and exists along a continuum, which S&P Global Mobility has defined as Level 0 (not updateable) through Level 5 (full SDV). SDV-readiness spans:
Why does this matter? Treating readiness as binary can obscure architectural weaknesses. To accurately assess risk, insurance carriers and investors must be able to understand where maturity exists and where gaps remain.
The SDV value chain does not function like traditional automotive supply chains, where OEMs control everything and responsibilities are clearly defined. Historically, automotive supply chains were hardware-focused and relatively straightforward. Software was limited to individual electrical control units (ECUs) handling simple applications, and OEMs sourced components from Tier 1 suppliers that managed sub-suppliers. This model worked well for mechanical and early electronic systems.
The landscape today is very different. The SDV ecosystem is not linear: it is layered and interconnected. It includes cloud providers, operating system vendors, middleware providers, hypervisor providers, cybersecurity partners, traditional Tier 1 integrators, complete software stack providers and OEM in-house software teams. These layers interact continuously, and software updates can affect multiple layers simultaneously. Supplier responsibilities overlap, and control is distributed across the stack.
As a result, the vehicle becomes part of a digital ecosystem, not just a physical supply chain. Responsibility becomes shared, faults that originate in one layer may appear in another and cybersecurity maturity varies across layers.
Understanding this ecosystem requires mapping architecture depth, supplier roles and governance maturity—not just identifying hardware suppliers. This visibility helps insurers identify dependency risks, anticipate supply chain-driven repair costs and recognize where systemic risks could arise.
A common assumption is that increasing levels of autonomy will reduce insurance risk. If vehicles are better at avoiding collisions than human drivers, the thinking goes, insurers should expect fewer claims and lower overall exposure.
But the situation is more complex. While advanced driver assistance systems and other autonomous capabilities may reduce accident frequency, they can also increase the severity and complexity of claims when incidents occur. Software-driven systems rely on sensors, cameras and increasingly sophisticated computing platforms. Repairs often require specialized parts, recalibration and software validation, driving up repair costs.
The rise of SDVs also introduces new financial risks around liability. As vehicles move from driver assistance toward higher levels of automation, responsibility may shift among drivers, manufacturers and software providers. For insurers and financers, the transition to SDVs does not eliminate risk, it redistributes it, requiring new approaches.
The SDV evolution has real business implications for insurers and lenders. As vehicles become more software-driven and interconnected, evaluating risk increasingly requires visibility into vehicle architectures, software capabilities and supplier ecosystems, areas that have historically been difficult to assess.
Tools are emerging to address this information gap, including S&P Global Mobility’s SDV Suite of Solutions, which provides greater transparency into the SDV landscape. Such tools can support insurers in several areas:
Data-driven risk assessment. More intelligence across software stacks, suppliers and architectures helps insurers better understand vehicle capabilities, safety features and usage patterns, enabling more accurate risk profiling and personalized insurance offerings.
Enhanced underwriting and claims management. Access to real-time SDV data, such as OTA updates, ECU forecasts and autonomy features, can support more precise underwriting. When claims occur, insurers can quickly verify vehicle status, system health and even reconstruct accident scenarios, leading to faster and more accurate claims processing.
Supply chain and repair insights. Mapping supplier relationships and sourcing trends allows insurers to anticipate repair costs and parts availability, streamlining claims, reducing fraud and improving customer satisfaction.
New revenue streams. SDVs enable connected services and app stores, creating opportunities for insurers to offer valued-added services such as usage-based insurance, proactive maintenance alerts and safety coaching directly to policyholders though the vehicle’s digital ecosystem.
Future-proof strategies. As the SDV transformation accelerates, insurers will need strategies aligned with evolving vehicle architectures and technologies to adapt products and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.
The rise of SDVs is transforming the relationship between technology, risk and financial exposure. The pitfalls highlighted here represent only a portion of the questions emerging in the SDV era.
Join S&P Global Mobility on Wednesday, April 30 at 12 pm ET for our free webinar, The End of Auto Risk as We Know It: The Transition to Software-Defined Vehicles to explore additional misunderstandings shaping the industry—and what they mean for insurers and financial stakeholders.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.