Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are not just changing how cars are built—they are fundamentally reshaping how risk is created, distributed and priced across insurance and financial markets.

Because SDV updates can scale across millions of vehicles, the impact of a single software change can extend far beyond an individual model or driver. For insurers, reinsurers and financial markets, this raises new questions about how risk and value should be assessed when the product itself can change over time rather than remaining fixed at policy inception.