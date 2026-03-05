S&P Global Offerings
Lamborghini scraps plans for a battery-electric supercar, pivoting to plug-in hybrids as the brand says luxury buyers still favor the emotion of ICE engines.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events.
We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry, with insightul series such as Behind the Headlines, offering a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
Lamborghini has emerged as the latest automaker to respond to expectations that battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption will be more restrained than previously expected, particularly among Lamborghini luxury cars. Lamborghini’s move reflects broader shifts in BEV trends across the automotive sector.
The brand’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, was quoted in the Sunday Times around a fortnight ago as stating that the brand has scrapped Lamborghini’s electric vehicle plans. The senior executive told the newspaper that the “acceptance curve” for BEVs in Lamborghini’s target market was flattening and “close to zero.”
He added that its customers value the “emotional experience” of the brand’s vehicles, including design, performance and the sound and feel of the internal combustion engine (ICE). Winkelmann said, “EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection,” citing engine noise as a key element hindering electric vehicle adoption in high-end sports-car categories.
The move was not a knee-jerk response. Winkelmann said the decision regarding battery electric powertrains was “made after over a year of continuous internal discussion, engaging with customers, dealers, market analysis and global data.” The decision was finalized in late 2025.
This represents a notable shift in Lamborghini’s powertrain strategy. It announced in mid-2021 that it planned to launch its first BEV during the second half of the decade as part of a move to add a fourth product to its line-up. This was followed by the Lanzador design study shown at Monterey Car Week in 2023, which it called a “high-ground-clearance GT” with a two-plus-two seating arrangement and a battery-electric powertrain. Although presented as a concept, it was earmarked to reach production in 2028 before being delayed until 2029 due to regulatory uncertainties and evolving BEV trends.
Despite canceling its plans to offer a BEV, there has been no indication that the Lanzador project is dead. In an interview with Autocar in October 2025, Winkelmann said that the 2025 year-end decision focused on whether the Lanzador would use a battery-electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain rather than the cancellation of the project altogether.
This aligns with Winkelmann’s comments to the Sunday Times that the automaker will instead focus Lamborghini’s electric vehicle plans on PHEVs, as it already has done with its two mid-engine sports cars, the Temerario and Revuelto, as well as the Urus SUV. He said they “offer the best of both worlds, combining the agility and low-rev boost of electric battery technology with the emotion and power output of an internal combustion engine,” helping support gradual BEV adoption.
Lamborghini’s decision contrasts with moves by other luxury brands and signals its different approach to positioning Lamborghini luxury cars. Indeed, Rolls-Royce has offered the battery-electric Spectre coupe since 2023, now its second most popular vehicle, ranked behind the Cullinan SUV but ahead of the Ghost sedan, according to 2025 S&P Global Mobility forecasts. Lamborghini’s Volkswagen Group stablemate, Bentley, is set to reveal its first BEV at the end of 2026, with customer deliveries beginning in 2027.
Both brands are leaning into the characteristics of the battery-electric powertrain. Rolls-Royce has highlighted the quietness and smoothness that electric propulsion provides to emphasize the luxurious nature of the vehicle. Meanwhile, Bentley is developing its first BEV around what it calls “the world’s first luxury urban SUV,” which will not only mean leveraging the same benefits as Rolls-Royce does but also highlighting zero tailpipe emissions in cities.
Ferrari is also set to unveil its first BEV later this year, facing a similar challenge to Lamborghini—engaging customers with a product that lacks some of the sensory elements traditionally associated with ICE powertrains. Although the full unveiling of the vehicle—now named “Luce”—is still some months off, Ferrari has already shown some elements, including the interior. The design, led by creative collective LoveFrom, suggests the brand is aiming to attract customers by leveraging its heritage while offering a broader ownership proposition than its more sporting models as it adapts to BEV trends.
By contrast, Aston Martin is following Lamborghini’s tack. Its CEO, Adrian Hallmark, said during the announcement of the brand’s 2025 financial results that it has pushed back its BEV plans until the next decade. Automotive News Europe quoted Hallmark as saying, “We don’t believe our customers want that technology right now.”
A key reason given by Winkelmann for canceling Lamborghini’s electric vehicle plans is the investment BEV production requires. He called such an expenditure in the current market “an expensive hobby, and financially irresponsible towards shareholders, customers [and] to our employees and their families.”
Lamborghini’s concerns are well founded given the write-downs and write-offs that other automakers—including Stellantis, Ford and Lamborghini’s stablemate Porsche—have made in the wake of ambitious investments in BEV technologies. Indeed, Porsche said in September 2025 that the “rescheduling of the new platform for electric vehicles” will reduce operating profits by €1.8 billion during the full year. However, it expected “the realignment of the product portfolio to have a positive impact on the financial figures for the medium to long-term period,” as it will offer more combustion and hybrid powertrains in future.
Despite Lamborghini’s electric vehicle plans, the brand’s stance may be difficult to sustain in the long term given shifting BEV trends. Although Winkelmann has indicated that its customer base is not yet receptive to a Lamborghini BEV—even from its most popular product, the Urus—and despite some insulation from regulatory pressure due to low volumes and VW Group backing, it may become harder to justify not offering a BEV in the future.
PHEV powertrains could serve as a bridge for owners of its more conventional SUVs to transition to a battery-electric Lamborghini eventually, while leaving the door open for ICE powertrains to be used by some of its specialist sports cars as part of Lamborghini’s business strategy. Overall, customer feedback will continue to shape the evolution of Lamborghini’s product line-up.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.