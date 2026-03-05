Lamborghini has emerged as the latest automaker to respond to expectations that battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption will be more restrained than previously expected, particularly among Lamborghini luxury cars. Lamborghini’s move reflects broader shifts in BEV trends across the automotive sector.

The brand’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, was quoted in the Sunday Times around a fortnight ago as stating that the brand has scrapped Lamborghini’s electric vehicle plans. The senior executive told the newspaper that the “acceptance curve” for BEVs in Lamborghini’s target market was flattening and “close to zero.”

He added that its customers value the “emotional experience” of the brand’s vehicles, including design, performance and the sound and feel of the internal combustion engine (ICE). Winkelmann said, “EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection,” citing engine noise as a key element hindering electric vehicle adoption in high-end sports-car categories.

The move was not a knee-jerk response. Winkelmann said the decision regarding battery electric powertrains was “made after over a year of continuous internal discussion, engaging with customers, dealers, market analysis and global data.” The decision was finalized in late 2025.