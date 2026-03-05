Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet: Approved in December 2025 with a financial outlay of 72.8 billion Indian rupees, this scheme aims to establish 6,000 metric tons per annum of integrated rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity, covering the full rare earth value chain from rare earth oxides to finished magnets. The scheme is intended to build domestic capability for a critical input used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, electronics, aerospace and defense while improving supply chain resilience and supporting national goals such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Net Zero 2070 vision.

The scheme establishes an end-to-end framework for rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India, targeting a total domestic capacity of 6,000 metric tons per year across the full rare earth value chain from oxide feedstock to finished magnets. Up to five beneficiaries will be selected through global competitive bidding, each allowed a maximum of 1,200 metric tons per year to ensure diversification and scale.

Financial support includes a 64.5 billion rupees saleslinked incentive over five years and a 7.5 billion rupees capital subsidy for advanced rare earth processing technology. Implemented over seven years, the program provides a twoyear gestation period for plant setup followed by five years of incentive disbursement tied to REPM sales to secure capacity creation and market stability.

National Critical Mineral Mission: Along similar lines, in January 2025, the Indian government approved the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission with an expenditure of 163 billion rupees and an expected 180 billion rupees investment by public sector undertakings and other entities.

The mission targets the entire critical mineral value chain, including exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing, recycling and recovery from end-of-life products and supports faster regulatory approvals, financial incentives and domestic stockpiling. It also includes measures to expand domestic and offshore exploration, enable overseas acquisition of mineral assets, develop mineral processing parks and support research through Centres of Excellence.

Complementary measures include amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957; auction of strategic mineral blocks; ongoing and planned exploration by the Geological Survey of India; removal of customs duties on most critical minerals; support for innovation under the Science and Technology – Promotion of Research and Innovation in Start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises program; and overseas lithium exploration by Khanij Bidesh India Limited.

Also, according to an Aug. 1, 2025, Ministry of Heavy Industries press release, 11 projects related to rare earth elements were approved in 2023–2024 and 2024–2025, with a combined financial outlay of 93.3 million rupees, underscoring efforts to expand the domestic rare earth elements industry. All of these incentives are designed to accelerate development of a domestic rare earth value chain.