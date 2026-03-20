Though the R2 will arrive before the Cosmos, these two will be fast competitors. For both companies, the staggered launch of models and trim levels show careful production scaling and will lead to cadenced volume growth.

When Chevrolet retired the Bolt in 2023, it was just hitting its stride. The 2027MY Bolt aims to recapture that momentum, offering dealers an EV starting below US$30,000. It features faster charge time; more range and more power than the outgoing car. A shift to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries reduced battery cost and improved charge times—and is the first US LFP application for GM. The Bolt is an affordable EV with potential to bring in new EV buyers.

Lexus is offering its ES sedan in two EV versions, the ES 350e and ES 500e, with a hybrid joining later in the year. The front-drive ES 350e offers 221 horsepower and 307-mile EPA-estimated range, and begins arriving at US dealerships in April. The all-wheel-drive ES 500e offers 338 horsepower and 272-mile EPA estimated range. The ES EV sedan pricing ranges from US$48,795 to US$57,195. The new sedan is one of Lexus’ most expressive designs.

BMW revealed the i3 on March 18, set for US sales in the first half of 2027. Initial details point to an impressive development from a company which has been working on EVs for decades, including the first BMW i3 in 2013 and the Mini E in 2008. The new i3 is the second vehicle on the company’s Neue Klasse EV architecture, after the iX3 arrives in the US in mid-2026.

First will be the i3 50 xDrive, with 463 hp and BMW estimated 440 miles of range and bidirectional charging, advanced user interface technology, battery technology and a new four-zone electric architecture. Pricing is not yet available. As the second Neue Klasse vehicle, BMW will demonstrate scaling the new technology across multiple vehicles.

While utility vehicles dominate the market, sedans remain important for luxury brands. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz also continue to offer EV sedans.