The increasing presence of Chinese cars in Europe brings new dynamics to the region’s repair market. As exports of Chinese electric cars, PHEVs and hybrids accelerate, European repairers, suppliers and policymakers are facing new opportunities and challenges.

Mainland Chinese vehicle manufacturers are making significant progress in Europe in search of growth, as they grapple with overproduction in their home market and high tariffs in the US. Vehicle exports from Chinese automakers set a record of 7.1 million units in 2025, rising 21% year over year and more than doubling since 2022.

The rising demand for Chinese cars in Europe—where European and American brands have traditionally dominated—will reshape Europe’s on-road fleet and its aftermarket segment over the next decade. Aftermarket suppliers have already begun expanding their product range to cater to mainland Chinese brands.