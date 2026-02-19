For as long as cars have existed, engineers have been at war with weight. Early victories were modest: thinner steel here, an aluminium panel there. Electrification has raised the stakes, driving efforts at EV weight reduction. Battery packs add hundreds of kilograms, blunting performance and pushing up costs. Range extension anxieties persist. Regulators, in much of the world, still insist on emissions compliance at lower levels.

In this arithmetic, every kilogram saved by vehicle lightweighting buys energy efficiency, extends range and smooths compliance—the essence of efficiency economics in the electric era.

Carmakers have assembled an ever more eclectic toolkit of automotive lightweight materials. Magnesium alloys, advanced high-strength steels, intricate aluminium extrusions, carbon-fiber composites, bio-based panels and thermoplastics vie for inclusion. Software now joins the fight, with generative design carving away excess before metal is ever stamped.

But the diet is not purely a matter of engineering. Tariffs on vehicles and metals have swollen input costs. In the US, softer fuel-economy rules and wavering electric vehicle (EV) mandates have eased the pressure. With margins tight, some firms are choosing thrift over thinness, stretching combustion-era platforms and reverting to heavier parts. The clash between physics and politics is sharpening.