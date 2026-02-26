Near-term (2026–2027): Allocation and affordability challenges

DRAM capacity will be tight but still attainable. If automotive clients are willing to pay more to match the wafer value DRAM makers would get from other industries, they can secure the volume they need.

Luxury and high-tech vehicles are most exposed — premium models with advanced cockpits, rich displays, and autonomy features require more DRAM. OEMs must decide if they will absorb the cost or pass along the increase to the customer.

For dealerships, the implications are:

Mid-year packaging changes: Features bundled or unbundled differently.

Available trim levels: OEMs prioritize builds where they can allocate supply.

Subtle feature constraints: Limited availability of certain displays, infotainment, or ADAS packages.

Sales teams should be prepared to explain that this is not a repeat of 2021. The issue is more about cost and feature variability, not widespread vehicle shortages.