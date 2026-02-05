This explosion of interest in the US is driving two famous automotive brands to enter Formula One for 2026. When the season gets underway in Melbourne on March 8, Ford and Cadillac will be represented on the F1 grid, the latter for the first time in its history. While Cadillac has a rich history in sportscar racing, this marks its debut in Formula One.

Cadillac is taking a unique route to F1, coming in as a chassis manufacturer rather than a full works team. Instead of building its own engine, it is using Ferrari engines to start, while planning to develop its own power unit for the 2029 season. The association with the Ferrari brand is a positive for Cadillac as it looks to create a younger, sportier and more dynamic brand image through its F1 program.



Ford’s history with Formula One is extensive and highly successful. Its initial involvement came through funding the Ford Cosworth DFV V8 engine, the most successful powertrain in the sport’s history, winning 155 Grand Prix victories with multiple teams from 1967 to 1983.

However, Ford has also experienced high-profile failures, such as its mid-1980s V6 Turbo program. In 2026, Ford is coming back as an engine supplier and technical partner through an alliance with Red Bull powertrain and will power the Red Bull car of four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Ford and Cadillac will be joined on the F1 grid by Audi, which bought the Sauber team to mount a full works effort. Honda is returning as an F1 engine manufacturer to partner with Aston Martin.