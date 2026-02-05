S&P Global Offerings
The new Formula 1 2026 regulations are reshaping F1 with new hybrid engines, sustainable fuels and Netflix-driven fan growth, attracting major OEMs like Ford, Audi and Cadillac.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry, with insightul series such as Behind the Headlines, offering a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is currently enjoying an unprecedented boom in popularity as the sport prepares for the new F1 2026 regulations—a technical change with implications for F1 engine manufacturers. The global television audience spiked by 63% from 2018 to 2024 to 827 million, making F1 now the largest annual sporting competition in the world.
This growth reflects a change in ownership, expanded Formula 1 fan demographics, F1 social media growth and the success of documentary series. Together, these factors have driven a massive spike in interest in Formula One worldwide—especially in the US—and contributed to renewed OEM interest ahead of the Formula 1 2026 regulations, which emphasize efficiency, electrification, and the use of sustainable fuel for F1.
This explosion of interest in the US is driving two famous automotive brands to enter Formula One for 2026. When the season gets underway in Melbourne on March 8, Ford and Cadillac will be represented on the F1 grid, the latter for the first time in its history. While Cadillac has a rich history in sportscar racing, this marks its debut in Formula One.
Cadillac is taking a unique route to F1, coming in as a chassis manufacturer rather than a full works team. Instead of building its own engine, it is using Ferrari engines to start, while planning to develop its own power unit for the 2029 season. The association with the Ferrari brand is a positive for Cadillac as it looks to create a younger, sportier and more dynamic brand image through its F1 program.
Ford’s history with Formula One is extensive and highly successful. Its initial involvement came through funding the Ford Cosworth DFV V8 engine, the most successful powertrain in the sport’s history, winning 155 Grand Prix victories with multiple teams from 1967 to 1983.
However, Ford has also experienced high-profile failures, such as its mid-1980s V6 Turbo program. In 2026, Ford is coming back as an engine supplier and technical partner through an alliance with Red Bull powertrain and will power the Red Bull car of four-time champion Max Verstappen.
Ford and Cadillac will be joined on the F1 grid by Audi, which bought the Sauber team to mount a full works effort. Honda is returning as an F1 engine manufacturer to partner with Aston Martin.
Why is F1 gaining popularity? The recent growth in Formula One’s popularity reflects both historical commercialization and evolving media strategies. Under the management of British motor racing executive Bernie Ecclestone, the sport was successfully sold to television, but digital and social media were largely underutilized as promotional tools.
This changed in 2017 when Liberty Media acquired the sport’s commercial rights. Liberty, a US-based sports media company, sought to grow the sport’s popularity in the US by implementing strategies aimed at expanding Formula One’s reach. It employed modern media and PR strategies and allowed the use of F1’s extensive archive by a new army of social media content creators, allowing them to engage new audiences and fuel F1 social media growth.
One of Liberty’s most successful initiatives has been Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” documentary series, which highlights the sports personalities, driver and team dynamics and politics of F1. The series has expanded Formula 1 fan demographics, attracting a new and younger generation of fans to the sport—many of whom are young women—and contributing to an audience that is increasingly relevant to OEMs considering entry or reentry under the F1 2026 regulations.
This major overhaul of the Formula 1 2026 regulations has created another major pull for OEMs entering F1. Formula One has always been partially about the tension between creating high-tech cars and maintaining connection to road car tech, a process that has ebbed and flowed along with manufacturer participation throughout the decades. This balance is paramount in the new F1 regulations. In an attempt to boost road relevancy, F1 switched from high-revving naturally aspirated 2.4 liter V8s to hybrid 1.6 liter turbocharged units in 2014.
While there have been some fan complaints about their comparative lack of noise, for the most part these regulations have been seen as successful in maintaining OEM interest by balancing high technology content and road relevancy.
Previously hybrid engines used an 85:15 split between the power contribution offered by the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the electrical element.
Under new regulations for 2026, the new generation of engines will change that split to 50:50, with sustainable fuel for F1 being used and fuel flow capped at 50kg/h (from 100kg/h), thus halving the vehicle’s fuel consumption. This revised configuration presents a clear technological challenge for OEMs while improving efficiency and increasing the share of electrification.
The new F1 2026 engine regulations align with manufacturers’ broader technology strategies and evolving regulatory frameworks in global car markets.
But the sport’s history is littered with OEM withdrawals after embarrassing failures. BMW and Toyota both withdrew from F1 following the 2007–2008 global financial crisis despite showing promise, and Renault followed them soon after.
While the rewards in terms of brand power are potentially big, so are the pitfalls of failure. As the 2026 season approaches and the new F1 2026 engine regulations go into effect, F1 engine manufacturers and observers will be closely evaluating which teams have successfully translated engineering strategy into competitive performance.
