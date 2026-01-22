There is plenty of evidence that the Renault Group’s “International Game Plan 2027” is starting to pay off. First announced in October 2023, this plan outlined how the company would invest €3 billion to reduce its dependency on Europe following its exit from Russia and challenges trying to establish itself in China.

Among the expected outcomes of this plan is the launch of eight new products by 2027. Several have already been launched and have contributed to the sales uplift in 2025. A key product has been the Renault Kardian, a compact crossover that is based on the automaker’s long-standing CMF-B architecture. Renault highlighted the model’s contribution to the growth it saw in Latin America and a 44.8% y/y uplift in Morocco.

Another product contributing to this improvement is the Renault Grand Koleos. Built in South Korea and born out of the relationship between the French automaker and China’s Geely—from which this model sources the GEA—the midsize crossover helped boost Renault’s sales in South Korea by 55.9% y/y in 2025.

Overall, this has meant that sales in Renault’s international market represented a 30.5% share of its worldwide sales, up from 28.6% in 2024.