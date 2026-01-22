S&P Global Offerings
22 January 2026
Renault Group’s global sales rise as its international game plan delivers results. See how new models, partnerships, and growth markets are reshaping its future.
Renault Group global vehicle sales increased in 2025, reflecting early returns from its International Game Plan strategy as new model launches and expanded partnerships helped drive growth outside Europe.
During 2025, Renault Group global sales of light vehicles increased by 3.2% year-over-year (y/y) to 1.628 million units. A modest gain in Europe of 0.6% y/y was supplemented by a stronger improvement in global markets, called “International” markets by Renault Group. Combined sales in the automaker’s Latin America; Eurasia and Africa & Middle East; and Asia Pacific markets have grown by 9.7% y/y to 710,426 units.
This growth in Renault Group global vehicle sales was supported by a mix of favorable market conditions and country-specific dynamics in several key regions. For example, Renault Group’s sales in Argentina jumped by 65.8% y/y during 2025, outperforming a market that expanded by around 48% y/y on the back of improved macroeconomic conditions. At the same time, sales in Türkiye recorded a solid gain of 1.6% y/y in 2025 amid this market’s strong and record-breaking year.
There is plenty of evidence that the Renault Group’s “International Game Plan 2027” is starting to pay off. First announced in October 2023, this plan outlined how the company would invest €3 billion to reduce its dependency on Europe following its exit from Russia and challenges trying to establish itself in China.
Among the expected outcomes of this plan is the launch of eight new products by 2027. Several have already been launched and have contributed to the sales uplift in 2025. A key product has been the Renault Kardian, a compact crossover that is based on the automaker’s long-standing CMF-B architecture. Renault highlighted the model’s contribution to the growth it saw in Latin America and a 44.8% y/y uplift in Morocco.
Another product contributing to this improvement is the Renault Grand Koleos. Built in South Korea and born out of the relationship between the French automaker and China’s Geely—from which this model sources the GEA—the midsize crossover helped boost Renault’s sales in South Korea by 55.9% y/y in 2025.
Overall, this has meant that sales in Renault’s international market represented a 30.5% share of its worldwide sales, up from 28.6% in 2024.
The International Game Plan is expected to drive Renault Group global vehicle sales growth in markets outside Europe in 2026 and beyond. The new Renault Boreal will contribute to this rise following its commercial launch in Brazil late in 2025. Production of the Boreal will begin at Renault’s facility in Bursa, Türkiye, in 2026, enabling exports of the vehicle to more than 50 countries.
Earlier in January, Renault also introduced a large new crossover, the Filante, which will be built in South Korea and is also based on Geely technology. It will be sold not only in South Korea, but also exported to Colombia and markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council states.
Although Renault recorded an 8.8% y/y sales decline in the Indian market during 2025, it has regained traction in the second half of that year, with sales increasing 18.3% y/y during that six-month period and 27.4% y/y in the final quarter. Renault hopes to build on the momentum provided by the facelifted Renault Kiger and Triber with the return of the Renault Duster compact crossover on Jan. 26, 2026—part of its broader renewed focus on the Indian market. That focus includes taking over ownership of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), previously partly owned by Nissan.
Renault Group plans to launch three more products under its International Game Plan through 2027. S&P Global Mobility’s forecast suggests that one of these will be the Renault Oroch. Sold in South America, this model is expected to be based on the Dacia/Renault Duster. Renault plans to move production of this new vehicle from Brazil to Argentina.
S&P Global Mobility also forecasts that Renault will produce two new compact sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in South America within the next year or so. Production will take place in Brazil, and unlike other products at the São José dos Pinhais facility, these vehicles will be based on Geely’s GEA platform. This production will come in the wake of Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile Holdings acquiring a 26.4% share of the local unit, which will now be called Renault Geely do Brasil. Similar to their partnership in Renault Korea, this collaboration supports the production and sale of Geely vehicles in Brazil while giving Renault Group the opportunity to expand its product range, backed by a near-term shared investment of 3.8 billion Brazilian real.
Renault Group may have additional opportunities to expand outside Europe beyond the terms of the current plan through partnerships. The company is reportedly in discussions with China’s Chery to explore collaboration in other parts of South America. However, despite these talks, as well as ongoing research and the presence of a technical center in China, we do not expect sales there to contribute to its near-term growth plans.
S&P Global Mobility currently forecasts that the Renault Group global sales rise will continue, with the share of Renault Group global vehicle sales in markets outside Western and Central Europe expected to grow to 35% by 2030, as volumes in these regions expand broadly into the next decade.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.