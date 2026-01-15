New platform is the first to offer an intuitive user interface with analytics built off real-time connected data that includes in market-incentive programs, transaction price, unsold dealer inventory and sales — enabling faster, more confident strategic decisions in a rapidly changing market.

In response to persistent market volatility and increasing complexity within the automotive industry, S&P Global Mobility today announced the launch of Mobility Pulse 360. This new, industry-first platform directly addresses a critical challenge for automakers by integrating sales, dealer inventory, in-market incentive programs, and transactional pricing data into a single, cohesive view.

Mobility Pulse 360 is designed to equip original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the clarity needed to make swift, data-driven decisions for their sales operations in a fast-moving environment.

By connecting these critical information streams, Mobility Pulse 360 unlocks a new layer of strategic intelligence, allowing OEMs to move from observing market trends to understanding the drivers behind them. For example, a user can now instantly visualize how a competitor’s regional incentive change directly impacts their own inventory levels and sales share, all in one place.

This capability is powered exclusively by S&P Global Mobility's comprehensive, internally sourced datasets, creating an unrivaled solution that combines a sophisticated platform with data recognized as the industry benchmark for accuracy and depth.

Automakers today face a convergence of pressures: intense competition, fluctuating consumer demand, and the intricate transition to electric vehicles. While rich data exists, it is often fragmented across different systems, creating delays and strategic blind spots. This makes it difficult to accurately plan inventory, optimize pricing, or structure effective incentive campaigns. Mobility Pulse 360 solves this by providing a holistic view of the market, turning disconnected data points into a powerful strategic asset.

Matthew Weiss, VP, Analytics & Pricing Solutions at S&P Global Mobility said:

"We’ve listened to our customers to better understand how to help their sales operations gain confidence in the decisions they make and visualize how their vehicles perform in a competitive market place. Mobility Pulse 360 is designed to solve their problems with intuitive UI and advanced analytics all built on the industry's best in-month connected data that include in-market incentive programs, transaction price, unsold dealer inventory and sales data.

The '360' in the name represents the complete, holistic perspective it provides — connecting an OEM's sales operations teams with external market dynamics through an intuitive user interface. This integrated view allows for smarter strategies and surgical tactical decisions.

For instance, by optimizing inventory and incentive spending based on real-time competitive pressures, an OEM can uncover significant efficiencies. This not only strengthens their market position but also gives them the strategic levers to help address pressing industry issues, such as vehicle affordability for buyers.

We're moving our clients from looking at a fragmented dashboard to having a full cockpit view of their business. Our goal is to help our customers optimize and find efficiencies to the hundreds of millions to billions they are spending in vehicle incentives."