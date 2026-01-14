The automotive industry enters 2026 with a clear message from suppliers: volatility isn’t fading, it’s becoming the operational norm.

S&P Global Mobility recently interviewed 59 senior executives across the global supply chain to get their perspectives on the challenges of 2025—from ongoing supply chain friction and geopolitical uncertainty to rising customer expectations—as well as the strategic resets underway for the year ahead.

From raw materials access to added tariffs costs, these leaders described 2025 as a year of instability and uncertainty. Many accelerated investments in automation, digital supply-chain tools, and hybrid global-local models designed to strengthen resilience.

Despite the volatility of 2025, executives still pointed to critical opportunity areas for 2026, including the demand for BEV and ADAS components.

Featured here are some of the key takeaways from our automotive supplier interviews.