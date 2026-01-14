S&P Global Offerings
Recent interviews with 59 senior supply chain executives reveal how automotive suppliers are navigating uncertainty and positioning for growth in 2026. Key insights from our 2026 Automotive Supplier Outlook reveal where suppliers are focusing investment, partnerships, and technology to remain competitive.
The automotive industry enters 2026 with a clear message from suppliers: volatility isn’t fading, it’s becoming the operational norm.
S&P Global Mobility recently interviewed 59 senior executives across the global supply chain to get their perspectives on the challenges of 2025—from ongoing supply chain friction and geopolitical uncertainty to rising customer expectations—as well as the strategic resets underway for the year ahead.
From raw materials access to added tariffs costs, these leaders described 2025 as a year of instability and uncertainty. Many accelerated investments in automation, digital supply-chain tools, and hybrid global-local models designed to strengthen resilience.
Despite the volatility of 2025, executives still pointed to critical opportunity areas for 2026, including the demand for BEV and ADAS components.
Featured here are some of the key takeaways from our automotive supplier interviews.
“The uncertain impact of emerging mobility solutions, such as electrification, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and hydrogenation, has introduced additional complexity and concern [...] external factors, including emissions and REACH legislation, as well as ongoing tariff uncertainties, have necessitated an unprecedented level of flexibility and agility”
--Daniela Patrizi, General Manager Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Lubricants, Chevron
Across the 59 interviews, suppliers described 2025 as a year where volatility and automotive supply chain challenges were nearly constant. Geopolitical tension and major shifts in tariff policy reshaped sourcing almost overnight, forcing rapid operational pivots.
AB Dynamics, for example, cited supply chain disruptions that required “fast-tracking contingency planning” and diversifying component sourcing to maintain customer continuity. BASF Coatings similarly responded to shifting tariffs by qualifying alternative suppliers and adapting formulations based on material availability.
“[The] shift toward electrification and low-carbon mobility [...] is expected to vary by region and application. We have already seen many OEMs slow or roll back their BEV plans for now, due to concerns over consumer costs and fierce international competition.”
Olivier Krotoszyner, chief operations officer, Clean Air Division, Johnson Matthey
Executives expect 2026 to be a year of selective but meaningful growth. Demand is strongest in electrification, autonomy, SDVs and in-cabin intelligence.
Clarios, for example, expects 2026 to be an inflection point as OEMs accelerate adoption of advanced low-voltage systems and supercapacitors to support the higher power demands of emerging software-defined vehicle platforms. Harman expects accelerated global growth as the “in-cabin experience becomes the ultimate differentiator,” supported by its productized Ready solutions.
Across all responses, suppliers view 2026 as a stabilizing year that rewards technology depth, cost discipline and strategic focus.
“Having strong ecosystem partnerships is one of our greatest differentiators and is instrumental for helping the entire automotive industry evolve toward more automated and intelligent vehicles.”
Dennis Laudick, Senior Director of Product Marketing - Head of Automotive, Qualcomm
Partnership-driven resilience was a dominant theme for the 2026 automotive supplier outlook. AUMOVIO established an in-house semiconductor design unit and secured GlobalFoundries as a strategic partner to ensure long-term supply security. Vaionic Technologies is prioritizing partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1s to industrialize its axial-flux e-drive platform rather than building manufacturing internally.
Software, data and digital ecosystems also rise to the forefront. Easee is investing in grid-balancing energy services, while Loftware is broadening its cloud-enabled collaborative ecosystem, aiming to help customers standardize labeling and product‑identification processes while improving compliance, speed and responsiveness across global operations.
Looking ahead, companies are approaching 2026 as a pivotal year to reinforce flexibility and accelerate innovation, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive in the existing automotive supplier market.
The automotive industry’s outlook for 2026 reflects both evolving challenges and transformative opportunities. Market dynamics—including shifting EV incentives, heightened scrutiny on quality and cybersecurity, and region-specific supply chain pressures—underscore the need for flexibility and operational resilience.
At the same time, the ongoing push toward electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, edge-AI, and connected vehicle technologies continues to create substantial growth potential.
Though uncertainty remains, companies that are forward-thinking, resilient, and strategically collaborative will find abundant opportunities for growth and long-term success.
Download our 2026 Automotive Supplier Outlook whitepaper — a concise briefing that distills the most important themes, priorities, and executive perspectives from all 59 interviews into a focused, time-efficient read.
You can also access the complete 146-page interview report, featuring all executive responses in full, on our AutoTechInsight platform.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.