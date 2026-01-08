The French passenger car market ended 2025 down by 5.0% year-over-year (y/y), according to early automotive registration data released by the Automotive Platform (Plateforme Automobile [PFA]). Vehicle registrations contracted to 1.63 million units from 1.72 million units in 2024. Registrations of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined by 5.6% y/y.

In 2026, we expect to see automotive sales in France improving in part due to government subsidy and tax programs that support low-income buyers and encourage electrified sales.

Despite this overall decrease in the market in 2025, registrations of electric passenger cars continued to climb. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased by 12.4% y/y, reaching a market share of 20% in 2025 compared to 16.9% in 2024, supported by government incentives.

S&P Global Mobility forecasts that, following the decline in 2025, France passenger car registrations will improve somewhat in 2026, increasing by 1.7% y/y. However, this gain would still put vehicle registrations in 2026 almost 21% below the five-year pre-COVID-19 average from 2015 to 2019.