Early 2025 full-year automotive sales and registration data is in for several major markets. The December 2025 S&P Global Mobility automotive sales forecast puts 2025 light-vehicle sales at about 91.7 million units—the first year to exceed 2019’s 89.9 million units, indicating a global auto sales recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions from 2020 through early 2024.
This analysis looks at 2025 results and what we might see for 2026 in France, Germany, Japan, Norway and the United States.
The French passenger car market ended 2025 down by 5.0% year-over-year (y/y), according to early automotive registration data released by the Automotive Platform (Plateforme Automobile [PFA]). Vehicle registrations contracted to 1.63 million units from 1.72 million units in 2024. Registrations of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined by 5.6% y/y.
In 2026, we expect to see automotive sales in France improving in part due to government subsidy and tax programs that support low-income buyers and encourage electrified sales.
Despite this overall decrease in the market in 2025, registrations of electric passenger cars continued to climb. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased by 12.4% y/y, reaching a market share of 20% in 2025 compared to 16.9% in 2024, supported by government incentives.
S&P Global Mobility forecasts that, following the decline in 2025, France passenger car registrations will improve somewhat in 2026, increasing by 1.7% y/y. However, this gain would still put vehicle registrations in 2026 almost 21% below the five-year pre-COVID-19 average from 2015 to 2019.
The German passenger car market grew modestly in 2025, rising 1.4% y/y to 2.8 million units, according to full-year automotive sales data released by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). Despite a December improvement, some customers may have deferred purchases in anticipation of a planned—but not yet finalized—government incentive for BEVs under €45,000.
Despite modest growth in 2025, Germany’s passenger-vehicle market remains largely stagnant, with sales near 2.8 million units for three consecutive years—well below the 2019 pre-pandemic peak of 3.61 million units. Given the development of the general macroeconomic picture impacting Germany, this is unlikely to change any time soon.
The country’s GDP is forecast to grow only 0.3% in 2025, followed by a rise of 1.0% predicted for 2026. The unsettled geopolitical environment is having an offsetting restraining effect on global trade and German growth. Rising protectionism, structural shifts to global supply chains due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, and worsened trade potential with China are hurting Germany’s economy more than most other Western economies, limiting the potential of the German passenger car market.
For 2026, S&P Global Mobility now expects a reasonably robust automotive sales gain to 2.92 million units—driven largely by CO2 compliance targets that limit attractive internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings. Including commercial vehicles, we project total automotive sales to reach 3.2 million units, up from 3.1 million in 2025.
In 2025, Japan’s new vehicle sales grew 3.26% y/y to 4.56 million units, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers’ Association (JADA) and the Japan Mini Vehicles Association automotive sales data. Mainstream vehicles—passenger and commercial vehicles with engines over 660cc—rose 1.2% y/y to 2.9 million units, while mini-vehicle sales increased 7.0% in 2025 to 1.7 million units.
Japanese new vehicle sales grew in the first half of 2025, primarily because the previous year’s figures had been depressed by the Daihatsu safety test scandal, which impacted Daihatsu, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota. From July 2025, however, sales declined because of broad-based weakness across vehicle segments, including electrified vehicles, driven mainly by prolonged delivery times for some models, particularly hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).
The December 2025 S&P Global Mobility light-vehicle automotive sales forecast projects Japan's automotive sales at about 4.55 million units in 2026, in line with preliminary 2025 volumes of 4.56 million. We expect modest 2026 improvement, driven by ongoing recovery from earlier disruptions, government investment, proactive fiscal measures and the extension of eco-car tax breaks alongside gasoline and diesel fuel subsidy programs.
The December 2025 S&P Global Mobility light-vehicle automotive sales forecast projects Japan’s automotive sales at about 4.55 million units in 2026, in line with preliminary 2025 volumes of 4.56 million. We expect modest 2026 improvement, driven by ongoing recovery from earlier disruptions, government investment, proactive fiscal measures and the extension of eco-car tax breaks alongside gasoline and diesel fuel subsidy programs.
Norway is an interesting market, partly because it has the highest share of BEVs. Norwegian passenger vehicle registrations grew by 39.5% y/y in 2025, reaching 179,550 units, up from 128,691 units in 2024, according to automotive sales data published by the country’s Road Traffic Information Council (Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken: OFV).
December BEV registrations jumped by 157.7% y/y as consumers pulled purchases forward to avoid a January 2026 tax change which lowers incentives in 2026 and eliminates them in 2027. Combined with a sales surge in the final two months, this drove a record full-year total for passenger vehicle registrations.
Following this exceptional performance, however, S&P Global Mobility’s vehicle sales forecast projects a 13.4% y/y decline in 2026, although vehicle registrations will remain above 2023–2024 and pre-pandemic volumes.
The UK passenger car market grew by 3.5% y/y during 2025, with vehicle registrations reaching 2,020,520 units, up from 1,952,778 units in 2024, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) automotive registration data.
The passenger BEV category continued to rise in 2025, supported by regulations and incentives. SMMT data shows BEV registrations increased by 23.9% y/y to 473,348 units, lifting full-year market share to 23.4% from 19.6% in 2024. A December surge pushed that month’s share to 32.2%. However, BEV registrations in 2025 fell 4.6 percentage points short of the 28% zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) share target. Plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and hybrids can count toward zero-emission targets, helping automakers close this gap. PHEV registrations grew by 34.7% y/y, increasing market share to 11.1% from 8.6% in 2024, while hybrid vehicle registrations rose by 7.2% y/y.
The UK passenger car market grew for the third consecutive year in 2025, surpassing the 2-million-unit barrier once again. However, volumes remain well below historical peaks: 12.6% below 2019 and 25% below the 2016 record. Passenger BEV registrations set a record, aided by strong government and OEM incentives, which SMMT reports effectively amounted to £11,000 per vehicle. The UK is without a tariff on BEVs from mainland China, resulting in strong gains from BYD, Chery’s Jaecoo and Omoda brands.
The S&P Global Mobility automotive sales forecast projects that 2026 UK passenger vehicle sales will grow by 4.1% y/y and that the market will rise again in the following year. Our November 2025 Light Vehicle Sales Electrification Summary vehicle sales forecast anticipates a BEV market share of 31.9% in 2026, approaching the 33% ZEV target.
The US light-vehicle market closed 2025 with an estimated 16.3 million units sold, up 2.3% over the 16.04 million units sold in 2024. The market entered the year facing high vehicle prices and interest rates.
Early 2025 policy changes in US trade and automotive regulations created expectations of sharp price increases, but automakers largely held prices steady throughout the year as the US negotiated tariffs and modified implementation; without set policy, automakers chose to absorb the extra costs. Despite this uncertainty, full-year sales finished slightly above our initial automotive sales forecast of 16.2 million units.
For those asking, “How are auto sales in the US?”, the answer is that despite ongoing affordability challenges, consumer demand showed resilience, keeping overall auto sales modestly above vehicle sales forecasts.
US federal BEV tax incentives ended Sept. 30, 2025, allowing automakers to adjust near-term product mix and longer-term product plans to support a consumer-driven shift to electrification rather than a regulatory-driven transition.
The changes will ultimately allow the BEV market to find a more natural demand level. The immediate effect was to pull forward EV purchases in the third quarter, leading to massive BEV sales declines in the fourth quarter. Preliminary data shows fourth-quarter BEV sales declined 1.7% versus 2024, the first drop in the modern BEV era.
As an uncertain market environment persists, the S&P Global Mobility vehicle sales forecast projects US auto sales volumes to reach 15.9 million units in 2026, down 2.5% from the estimated 16.36 million units in 2025. Uneasy consumers—combined with potential OEM price adjustments—translate to low expectations for 2026 US auto sales.
Despite improving momentum in several major markets, global automotive sales continue to reflect an automotive sales forecast shaped by regional policy differences, affordability pressures and variations in electrification adoption. While global sales in 2025 finally exceeded the 2019 level, there are headwinds weighing 2026 down, and S&P Global Mobility forecasts that growth in 2026 will be slight, up by 0.2% to 91.86 million units.
