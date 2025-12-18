S&P Global Offerings
The EU 2035 ICE Ban is being revised. Explore what the rollback means for automakers, hybrids, EVs, and Europe’s emissions targets.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a biweekly dive into recent top stories.
Editor’s note: These changes are still at the proposal stage and will need to be ratified by the European parliament. However, given their nature it is likely they will be passed.
The European Union (EU) has announced a U-turn on legislation that would have effectively led to a blanket internal combustion engine ban by 2035. The EU 2035 ICE ban will now be modified to allow some hybrid and pure-ICE vehicles to remain on sale past 2035.
The EU’s Automotive Package is aimed at boosting the competitiveness of and easing the regulatory burden on the beleaguered European automotive industry. It has at its heart a new framework that emphasizes a more technologically neutral approach, something that Europe’s OEMs have been lobbying hard for in recent years in the wake of the slowdown in battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption across the region.
Instead of the 100% reduction on tailpipe emissions at 2021 levels scheduled for 2035—which would have effectively imposed an internal combustion engine ban in the EU by that date—OEMs will now need to comply with a 90% tailpipe emissions reduction target. The EU has said that the remaining 10% emissions gap will be offset using low-carbon steel made in the EU or e-fuels and biofuels.
So, will internal combustion engines be banned after 2035? The short answer is no. The reversal of the EU 2035 ICE ban will still allow OEMs to sell vehicles featuring traditional ICE powertrain elements beyond that date, with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, range extenders, mild hybrids and ICE vehicles all still allowed for sale as part of an OEM’s powertrain mix.
OEMs will be able to continue selling ICE cars past 2035 by taking advantage of a new EU initiative that introduces a category of small, affordable BEVs as a way to mitigate the Europe ICE ban.
This initiative aims to stimulate the market for low-cost electric vehicles (EVs) by introducing a new vehicle category (up to 4.20 m in length). It is designed to help EU manufacturers build and sell cheaper and safer small EVs, strengthen the competitiveness of the European automotive industry and provide affordable mobility for more people.
The initiative promises benefits such as lower prices (target: €15,000–€20,000), greater choice, more support for European production through guaranteed demand via platforms and tax incentives and sustained industry competitiveness.
The EU announced a much-needed break for the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector, where BEV LCV adoption has been much slower than anticipated. The 2030 CO2 LCV target will be reduced from 50% to 40%.
The European Commission also said it would promote BEV adoption among companies and corporate fleets by encouraging member states to set mandatory targets for large company vehicle fleets. Vehicles benefiting from public financial support also must be zero- or low-emission and made in the EU.
To further support the EU BEV manufacturing supply chain, the Commission announced the €1.8 billion Battery Booster program. Most of this amount will be made up of €1.5 billion in interest-free loans to support European battery cell producers.
The watering down of the EU 2035 ICE ban elicited a predictably wide array of responses from stakeholders. Responses to the Europe ICE ban reflect how automakers, environmental groups and industry associations view the new balance between flexibility and emissions targets.
The response from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) was broadly positive, with Director General Sigrid de Vries stating, “Today’s proposals rightly recognise the need for more flexibility and technology neutrality to make the green transition a success. This constitutes a major change compared to the current law. However, the devil can be very much in the detail. We will now study the package, and work with co-legislators to critically strengthen the proposals where needed.”
However, environmental lobbying group Transport and Environment (T&E) was unsurprisingly less enthusiastic about the EU 2035 ICE ban changes. In its statement, T&E said, “Reversing the EU’s 2035 phase-out of combustion engine sales sends a confusing signal to the European car industry and consumers. Carmakers could continue selling cars with engines, the European Commission proposed today, despite the EU’s aim to have the last polluting cars off its roads by 2050. This will divert investment away from electrification at a time when European manufacturers urgently need to catch up with Chinese EV-makers.”
However, the strongest response to the EU 2035 ICE ban reversal came from the German automotive industry association, the VDA. According to the association’s President Hildegard Müller, the lifting of the EU 2035 ICE ban did not go far enough to aid the industry at a time of crisis.
She said, "The EU had promised to examine and analyze the realities and, based on that analysis, implement flexibilities and adjustments. This has not happened—Brussels has disappointed with its proposed draft. In times of increasing international competition, in times when European economic strength is crucial, this entire package from Brussels is disastrous. Given the realities of the European passenger car market and the economic situation of the automotive industry (manufacturers and suppliers) in Europe, it is incomprehensible how the Commission can act in this way at this time."
Müller also criticized proposed requirements tied to green steel and renewable fuels, arguing that their availability remains outside of automakers’ control. She said the approach risks leaving the industry dependent on external developments, echoing earlier concerns around the rollout of charging infrastructure.
It is difficult to disagree with Müller’s assessment of the EU 2035 ICE ban revisions. The European automotive industry is facing a perfect storm of attempting to meet emissions legislation that simply does not reflect the realities of the market, managing spiraling R&D costs for new BEVs and SDVs and contending with intensifying competition from China, which puts additional pressure on European car exporters.
It is possible that, in attempting to please everyone with these revisions to the EU 2035 ICE ban emissions targets, the Commission has ended up pleasing no one. At the same time, it has not addressed the harsh economic realities facing European OEMs and European car exporters, including record diminishing profits and increased plant closures, such as Audi’s Brussels facility near the EU’s administrative headquarters and Ford’s factory in Saarlouis, Germany.
Although the EU’s revised 2035 ban on gas cars provides additional flexibility, it still underscores the challenges facing European automakers—from compliance costs to EV investment pressures to ongoing market strain.
Behind the Headlines is a biweekly deep dive into the top stories shaping the global auto market.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.