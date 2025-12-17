S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Two-thirds of US buyers switch vehicle segments as needs change, creating churn and opportunities across key utility and pickup markets.
What makes a loyal pickup driver suddenly switch to an SUV? Or a compact car owner decide they need a bigger ride? These aren't just passing questions, automakers are constantly asking these as they exit and enter new segments. Things like cost, cargo space, and capability all play a role; and two thirds of buyers switch segments to meet their changing needs when acquiring a new vehicle.
This churn creates a constant shuffle between vehicle segments, putting some segments at major risk of defection, while offering others substantial opportunities to conquest.
To understand who's winning, we'll dive into the four segments that—from industry expert Tom Libby’s July 2025 analysis—make up about half of the US retail market:
A clear hierarchy emerges when looking at segment loyalty. The overall industry segment loyalty rate sits at 34.7%, meaning that only about one in three buyers sticks with the same vehicle segment when they purchase a new vehicle.
However, this average masks some significant differences between the market leaders and the rest of the pack.
In contrast, other segments underperform the average and struggle to keep pace.
This data paints a picture of a market divided: a top tier of highly desirable utility and pickup segments that successfully keep their buyers, and a lower tier that is losing a larger share of its owners to competitive segments.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders. Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
No segment can survive on loyalty alone; they need to conquest buyers from competitors. The data shows a powerful, cyclical relationship between the utility segments.
Looking at where defecting owners go confirms these trends. The path between utility segments is a two-way street.
To truly predict a segment's future health, we must connect conquest rates with return-to-market (RTM) projections. For example, we know that Compact Cars are a key source of buyers for Compact Utilities, accounting for 11.4% of their conquests. But RTM forecasts show that the pool of Compact Car owners returning to the market in 2026 is projected to shrink by 9% vs. 2025.
This creates a critical question: Can the Compact Utility segment increase its conquest rate from Compact Car owners enough to offset the shrinking pool of available buyers? Or will this create a net loss of potential customers, forcing the segment to find growth elsewhere?
Analyzing the future RTM volume of these key feeder segments is the next step in forecasting the future of a segment either positioned for growth or facing a near-future headwind.
The battle for market share is nothing new, and the changing landscape of segments adds yet another challenge. This is illustrated by the Subcompact Plus Utility segment, which saw the steepest decline in loyalty this year of this group, showing how prone segments can be to customer defection.
Another big story is automotive consumer trends, including the cyclical flow of customers between the various utility segments, with households constantly moving up or down in size as their needs and budgets change.
The winning segments of the future will be those that not only retain their base but also successfully poach customers from feeder segments, especially those with growing RTM volumes.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders.
Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.