What makes a loyal pickup driver suddenly switch to an SUV? Or a compact car owner decide they need a bigger ride? These aren't just passing questions, automakers are constantly asking these as they exit and enter new segments. Things like cost, cargo space, and capability all play a role; and two thirds of buyers switch segments to meet their changing needs when acquiring a new vehicle.

This churn creates a constant shuffle between vehicle segments, putting some segments at major risk of defection, while offering others substantial opportunities to conquest.

To understand who's winning, we'll dive into the four segments that—from industry expert Tom Libby’s July 2025 analysis—make up about half of the US retail market: