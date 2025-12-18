S&P Global Offerings
See how automotive suppliers navigated slower growth in 2025, improving margins through efficiency, regional strength and cost discipline.
This last edition of BriefCASE for 2025 breaks down how automotive suppliers have navigated growth, margin pressures and market shifts across regions.
Automotive component suppliers demonstrated resilience during the first nine months of 2025 (Jan.–Sept.), navigating a period of moderating top-line growth while effectively enhancing profitability compared to the strong performance in the corresponding period of 2024. Although overall revenue growth decelerated from the double-digit pace observed earlier, the industry managed to expand its collective operating margins, reflecting a strong focus on operational efficiencies and cost management amid a cautious global market.
With AutoTechInsights get full access to detailed insights on autonomous trucks, last-mile delivery solutions and automotive industry analysis.
Aggregate revenue for the top‑50 listed automotive suppliers rose from around $441 billion in Jan.–Sept. 2024 to around $448 billion in Jan.–Sept. 2025—an increase of about $6.8 billion. On an unweighted basis (each supplier contributing one observation), the average percentage change was +2.40%, and about 66% of automotive suppliers grew year‑over‑year, reflecting positive revenue growth trends. These results point to modest but broad‑based expansion, with growth not overly concentrated in a handful of firms. The average revenue per automotive component supplier rose from $8.83 billion to $8.96 billion, reinforcing that typical firm-level expansion was modest but broad.
Regional variations were notable. Asia‑Pacific automotive component suppliers recorded the most pronounced expansion, with total revenue rising from $224 billion to $232 billion, about a 52% share of the top‑50’s revenue. Around 75% of automotive suppliers in the region grew, and the unweighted average percentage change totaled +4.46%—the strongest of the three regions. Average revenue per supplier increased from $8 billion to $8.30 billion, highlighting the strongest revenue growth trends among all regions.
Strong domestic demand in key markets such as mainland China and India propelled significant top-line growth. Mainland Chinese automotive suppliers benefited from dominant positions in the electric vehicle (EV) battery and e-powertrain segments, which continued to see high penetration rates in the domestic market.
Automotive suppliers with significant manufacturing footprints in this region leveraged cost-effective operations, contributing positively to overall margins. While some pricing wars in the Chinese EV market tempered local margin expansion slightly, efficient supply chains and high volumes generally resulted in better profitability metrics compared to global averages.
North American automotive suppliers’ (United States and Canada) total revenue fell from nearly $92 billion to $89.76 billion. Only 36% of the region’s cohort posted growth, and the unweighted average percentage change was –1.59%. Average revenue per automotive component supplier slipped from $8.36 billion to $8.16 billion, indicating that contractions were relatively widespread rather than driven solely by outliers. The region’s share of the top‑50 revenue was about 20% in 2025.
In Europe, automotive component suppliers increased aggregate revenue from $121.72 billion to $122.45 billion. Notably, 70% of the region’s cohort grew year‑over‑year, and the unweighted average percentage change was +1.23%. Average revenue per automotive supplier edged up from $12.17 billion to $12.24 billion, pointing to steady—but not surging—demand. Europe’s share of the cohort held near 27% in the Jan.–Sept. 2025 period.
Across the cohort, margins improved modestly and broadly. Gross profit margin rose from an average 18% to 18.64%, with 74% of automotive component suppliers improving; the median moved from 14.94% to 15.45%, suggesting a general uplift rather than outlier-led gains. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin increased for 62% of automotive suppliers from 10.06% to 10.45%, with a small rise in the median, reflecting better operating efficiency across the group.
The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin advanced from 5.67% to 6.03%, with 64% of automotive component suppliers reporting improvement, and the median ticked up from 4.96% to 5.16%, pointing to firmer manufacturing/SG&A (selling, general and administration expenses) discipline. Net income margin saw the largest average gain (3.66% to 4.41%) with 60% of automotive suppliers improving; however, the count of negative net-margin cases rose from three to six, indicating a wider spread of outcomes at the bottom line even as the typical automotive supplier improved.
Regionally, average margins of automotive suppliers in the US and Canada rose across the board: Gross margin increased 0.34 percentage points from 14.87% in Jan.–Sept. 2024 to 15.20% in Jan.–Sept. 2025, EBITDA margin improved from 10.31% to 10.64%, EBIT jumped from 5.91% to 6.20% and net income margin rose from 3.36% to 3.66%. Improvement breadth was strongest in gross margins (~73% of automotive suppliers reported growth) but more mixed at operating levels (~45% improved EBITDA/EBIT), implying some dilution between gross and operating tiers for a subset of automotive suppliers.
In Europe, average gross margin rose 0.50 percentage points to 19.05%, EBIT was broadly stable at 5.31% with ~80% improving, but net income margin jumped 3.03 percentage points y/y to 5.36% despite only ~50% improving, indicating that a few large positive moves lifted the average. Interestingly, EBITDA’s average dipped slightly, from 10.10% to 9.85% even though ~70% improved—meaning a minority experienced sizable declines that pulled down the mean.
In Asia-Pacific, improvements were the most uniform: Average gross margin improved nearly 1 percentage point to 18%, EBITDA was up 0.68 percentage points to 10.54%, EBIT improved 0.55 percentage points to 6.26% and net income margin rose 0.22 percentage points year-over-year at 4.53% with ~64–79% of automotive component suppliers seeing gains. This pattern points to consistently successful pricing/mix and cost programs across the region.
As the automotive industry heads into 2026, automotive suppliers face a complex mix of opportunities and challenges driven by global megatrends. Although demand for electrified and software-defined vehicles continues to accelerate, the path to profitable growth is anything but straightforward.
We expect intense competition to persist into 2026, driven by structural adjustments, trade barriers and ongoing pressure on volumes. Automotive suppliers anticipate that tariff impacts and currency fluctuations will remain influential risk factors, while overall sales growth is likely to be modest or flat, with gradual improvement as electrification scales, production normalizes and cost-control measures take hold. Across the industry, the focus will center on margin recovery through lean restructuring and operational efficiency initiatives.
For 2026, our automotive industry analysis points to the following three themes, which have been widely highlighted in the official communications of top automotive component suppliers.
Demand for battery-electric and hybrid platforms remains robust, driven by OEM commitments and regulatory mandates. Automotive suppliers specializing in power electronics, battery systems and lightweight materials will see strong order pipelines. However, scaling EV-related production is capital-intensive, requiring disciplined investment and cost control. Beyond hardware, software integration for ADAS and connectivity is emerging as a critical differentiator, pushing traditional automotive component suppliers toward tech-enabled solutions.
Geopolitical uncertainty and lessons from pandemic-era disruptions are accelerating near-shoring and sourcing diversification. While supply chain localization enhances resilience, it raises short-term costs due to duplicated capacity and higher labor expenses in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Strategic partnerships and modular manufacturing will be essential to maintain flexibility without eroding margins.
Raw material price swings—particularly in steel, aluminum and battery-grade minerals—continue to pressure profitability. Automotive component suppliers are responding through long-term procurement contracts, hedging strategies and increased use of recycled materials. The ability to pass through cost increases to OEMs remains uneven, making margin management a top priority.
For established automotive suppliers, competitive intensity is rising as new entrants—particularly from the Asia-Pacific region—expand their footprint in the electrification and software domains. Established automotive suppliers must innovate faster while maintaining operational efficiency to defend market share. Automotive suppliers enter 2026 with strong structural tailwinds from electrification and digitalization, but success will hinge on mastering supply chain localization and resilience, mitigating input cost volatility and executing technology pivots without compromising financial discipline.
Disclaimer:
This analysis—on top 50 listed automotive suppliers by revenue—incorporates financial data for the first three calendar quarters of 2025 and 2024. For consistency in cross-border comparisons, all supplier revenues have been converted to US dollars. A limited number of companies within the cohort do not disclose quarterly revenues; for these entities, estimates have been derived from publicly available projections and first-half results. All revenue and margin figures represent simple averages across the top 50 listed automotive suppliers and are calculated on an unweighted basis.
Thank you for following BriefCASE, S&P Global Mobility’s newsletter delivering timely insights, data and analysis on the automotive industry, throughout 2025. The BriefCASE newsletter will be on a break, returning on 9th January 2026.
We wish you a joyful holiday season and look forward to bringing you the latest automotive trends, supplier performance and market updates in the New Year.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.