17 December 2025
The competitive landscape for automotive lending has changed; Understand how to keep your offers relevant to dealers and payment-sensitive shoppers.
Automotive lending is entering a more demanding phase of competition in the US market. Affordability is still tight as vehicle prices and monthly payments remain high, while the forces that shape those payments, such as rates, incentives, and policy-driven cost pressures, are shifting quickly and unevenly across markets.
For lenders and captives, that means competitiveness in automotive lending is less stable than in prior cycles, and the window for slow or imprecise program response is shrinking. Recent benchmarks showing average new-vehicle prices above $50,000 highlight just how narrow the affordability corridor has become.
In this environment, the monthly payment is the main lens through which many consumers decide whether to buy, wait, or switch brands. It also influences what dealers prioritize in the showroom and how lenders earn placement in the finance stack. When affordability tightens, even small adjustments to rate support, incentive design, or term mix can materially change conversion—making timely insights into auto lending trends essential.
Rates add another layer of complexity. They’re expected to stay elevated and uneven, with volatility playing out over shorter cycles. APR positioning can drift out of market alignment faster than lenders anticipate. The competitive challenge in automotive lending is no longer about setting and defending an annual benchmark; it’s about staying synchronized with shifting conditions so offers remain relevant to dealers and payment-sensitive shoppers.
Policy and tariff uncertainty continue to shape OEM pricing, incentive intensity, and captive support. These variables make payment planning less predictable and raise the cost of lagging the market. When external changes can upend affordability assumptions mid-cycle, lenders need dependable competitive intelligence and the ability to turn insight into action quickly.
Regional divergence is widening too. Buy-versus-lease preferences, sensitivity to APR versus term, and the pace of incentive change all vary by market. That’s pushing lenders toward more tailored program design and more precise use of affordability levers. For captives and OEM partners, it also means balancing near-term affordability support against the growing reliance on very long terms like 84-month financing. Understanding automotive consumer trends is critical to making these decisions effectively.
Against this backdrop, our new whitepaper, Driving Growth in Automotive Lending Under Pressure, outlines three priorities emerging as central to performance:
Delivering a single, trusted digital payment experience – Consumers increasingly expect frictionless and transparent payment options. Digital solutions can streamline the car-buying journey and improve conversion in auto lending.
Deepening operational partnerships with dealers to keep pricing and approvals aligned – Strong collaboration ensures pricing and approvals remain aligned, keeping lenders competitive and relevant in the finance stack.
Monitoring competitive and market moves in near real-time – Staying on top of auto lending trends and regional shifts allows lenders to adjust offers quickly and maintain market share.
Together, these strategies reflect a market where payments drive decisions and execution precision determines share.
Download the full whitepaper to explore each strategy in depth and see how lenders can strengthen competitiveness as the market evolves.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.