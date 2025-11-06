S&P Global Offerings
India’s automotive sustainability is advancing and poised for further growth in 2025, driven by EVs, hybrids, CNG, ethanol, and hydrogen reducing oil use and emissions. Seee how India's multifuel strategy is shaping up.
India's automotive sector is at a turning point, emerging as a significant global player in automotive sustainability. In 2024, passenger vehicle (PV) sales hit a record 4.21 million units, up 4.8% from the previous year, driven by growing SUV demand and broader fuel options amid economic, regulatory and infrastructure changes.
In 2025, the market is poised for further growth, driven by new vehicle models, particularly in the SUV segment, and favorable tax policies. The goods and services tax (GST) on small cars fell from 28% to 18%, which should boost affordable-segment demand.
For larger cars, a flat GST of 40% applies, though the lack of additional taxes effectively lowers consumers’ overall tax burden. We project PV sales to increase by 2.1% for 2025 and reach about 5.51 million units by 2030.
However, the industry faces challenges: reliance on imported oil, urban air pollution and the need for affordable mobility. Unlike many Western nations advocating for a single electric vehicle (EV) approach, India is pursuing a multifuel engine strategy to diversify energy sources and reduce risks.
Through organizations like NITI Aayog, the government has crafted a comprehensive policy framework that balances long-term environmental goals with immediate socioeconomic needs, creating a market where multiple fuel options can coexist and foster sustainability in the automotive industry.
India's multifuel engine strategy goes beyond policy—it’s reshaping a diverse and competitive vehicle technology market where each fuel option offers unique technical features, market dynamics and trade-offs tailored to promote sustainability in India.
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) made up about 2.5% of cars sold in India in 2024 and are central to zero-emission mobility, especially in cities. Tata Motors leads the market, bolstered by government incentives and more model launches. Battery-electric PV production is projected to jump 76.3% year-over-year in 2025 to about 211,000 units—roughly 4% of the estimated 5.18 million PVs to be produced this year.
However, challenges persist, including underdeveloped charging infrastructure in metropolitan areas and major highways, slow charger deployment, limited grid capacity, unreliable service and complex payment systems. By 2030, we project battery-electric PV output to reach approximately 1.08 million units, about 16% of total production. By 2037, we project EVs may account for only 23% of total PV production, below the government's 30% goal.
The chart above illustrates the projected market share trends for BEVs, ICE vehicles, and hybrid vehicles in passenger vehicle production in India, highlighting a significant shift towards electrification in the automotive industry.
Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) provide a practical bridge to greener mobility by combining internal combustion engines with electric motors, enabling vehicles to run on electric power at low speeds and improving fuel efficiency by 30%–50%. Led by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, HEVs cut fuel use without requiring new charging infrastructure or causing range anxiety.
In 2024, hybrid PV (including plug-in hybrid) production rose by 16.7% year-over-year to 569,300 units. We project a further 13.6% increase for 2025 to approximately 647,000 units, rising to about 2.55 million units by 2030—38% of total PV production in India.
Compressed natural gas (CNG) offers a cleaner, lower-cost alternative to traditional fuels, especially in urban areas, due to its mature technology and easy adoption for consumers. Government policies aim to expand supply infrastructure through city gas distribution networks by building pipelines and filling stations. The CNG vehicle market is rapidly growing, led by Maruti Suzuki's "CNG-first" strategy, followed by Tata Motors and Hyundai, targeting cost-conscious buyers seeking low running costs without the high initial investment and range anxiety of EVs.
Hybrid technology is also being integrated into CNG vehicles, with Maruti and Toyota planning CNG hybrids by 2027. In 2024, CNG PV production rose by 32.4% year-over-year to about 860,000 units (17.5% of total PV production) and is projected to reach approximately 1.64 million units by 2030.
The Ethanol Blending Programme is an Indian initiative aimed at blending ethanol—primarily from sugarcane and grains—with gasoline to reduce oil imports, lower carbon emissions and stimulate the rural economy. The National Policy on Biofuels targets 20% ethanol blending in gasoline (E20) by 2025. The government supports the initiative by paying fair prices for ethanol, guaranteeing purchases by oil companies and providing low-interest loans for new distilleries, helping stabilize farmers' markets and boost domestic fuel supply.
This production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme also aids in developing engines that run on higher ethanol blends. Major automakers are producing E20-compliant vehicles, with Toyota showcasing flex-fuel hybrids. However, challenges remain in scaling distillery capacity to meet the 10 billion liter E20 target, managing logistics, ensuring reliable feedstock supply chains and addressing the "food vs. fuel" debate.
Hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are key to India's green mobility strategy, especially for heavy-duty transport. The PLI scheme supports the development of hydrogen FCEVs and their components, fostering domestic manufacturing.
The FCEV market in India is nascent, with no commercial sales yet, though major players like Ashok Leyland, Hyundai, Reliance Industries and Toyota are preparing through collaborations and pilot projects.
Significant barriers to hydrogen mobility include the absence of a public hydrogen refueling network and the challenges of producing green hydrogen at scale, which demands substantial renewable energy and faces technological, financial and safety hurdles.
India's multifuel strategy addresses complex energy and environmental challenges by promoting a mix of technologies, creating a resilient ecosystem that enhances energy security, reduces air pollution and fosters sustainable economic growth. This technology-neutral framework encourages innovation and allows consumers to choose vehicles that fit their needs and budgets while advancing sustainability in the automotive industry.
Over the next decade, we expect the Indian automotive sustainability landscape to feature a mix of powertrains, with BEVs gaining traction in urban areas as battery costs decrease and charging infrastructure improves. Strong hybrids may serve as transitional technologies, while CNG and ethanol-blended fuels will be crucial for affordable mobility and hydrogen will develop as a sustainable option for heavy transport. This strategy exemplifies the potential of sustainable automotive engineering.
This strategy’s success depends on consistent government policies, rapid infrastructure development and automotive industry innovation. However, challenges such as resource fragmentation and conflicting infrastructure development could hinder India’s ability to lead globally in any single technology.
India must carefully manage its multifuel engine strategy to achieve its automotive sustainability goals without sacrificing efficiency or technological leadership.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
