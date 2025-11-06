India's automotive sector is at a turning point, emerging as a significant global player in automotive sustainability. In 2024, passenger vehicle (PV) sales hit a record 4.21 million units, up 4.8% from the previous year, driven by growing SUV demand and broader fuel options amid economic, regulatory and infrastructure changes.

In 2025, the market is poised for further growth, driven by new vehicle models, particularly in the SUV segment, and favorable tax policies. The goods and services tax (GST) on small cars fell from 28% to 18%, which should boost affordable-segment demand.

For larger cars, a flat GST of 40% applies, though the lack of additional taxes effectively lowers consumers’ overall tax burden. We project PV sales to increase by 2.1% for 2025 and reach about 5.51 million units by 2030.